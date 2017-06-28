RHP Chris Smith was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo by the Toronto Blue Jays. Smith, 28, was 1-2 with a 3.93 ERA in 14 games with Triple-A Buffalo.

RHP Chris Smith was called up from Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday when RHP Jason Grilli was designated for assignment and made his major-league debut in the ninth inning of the 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He allowed only a two-out single to Craig Gentry. Smith, 28. was 1-2 with four saves and a 3.93 ERA in 14 games at Buffalo.

OF Dwight Smith Jr. was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option and OF Ezequiel Carrera (fractured right foot) was activated from the disabled list. Smith batted .370/ .414/.444 with one RBI in 12 games and 27 at-bats when called up by Toronto. His outfield defense could stand improvement based on his three brief stints with Toronto. In 55 games with Buffalo this season, he is batting .303/.364/.443 with six homers and 27 RBIs.

1B Justin Smoak was 0-for-2 with two walks Tuesday in the 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Oriolesto end a 10-game hit streak, one shy of his career best in 2013. He batted .371 (13-for-35) with two doubles and two homers during the hit streak. He has a .455 on-base percentage in his past 11 games.

RHP Marcus Stroman (7-4, 3.69 ERA) will be coming off his worst start of the season when he faces the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday. He allowed three home runs among seven hits and gave up seven runs in four innings in a loss to the Texas Rangers at Arlington, Tex. June 22. He also allowed three home runs June 17 in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. This will be his first start of the season against the Orioles. He is 2-3 with a 5.27 ERA and one save in seven career games (six starts) against them.

RHP Aaron Sanchez allowed six hits, two walks and three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first rehabilitation start at Class A Dunedin on Tuesday. He struck out three and threw 66 pitches.

RF Jose Bautista had two singles Tuesday to extend his hit streak to five games. After going 2-for-4 in the 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, he is 9-for-22 (.409) during his hit streak.

RHP Jason Grilli was designated for assignment Tuesday and RHP Chris Smith was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to take his spot in the bullpen. Grilli, 40, joined the Blue Jays May 31, 2016 in a trade with the Atlanta Braves and worked his way into the setup role in the bullpen. He struggled this season and was 2-4 with a 6.97 ERA in 26 games. He allowed nine home runs in 20 2/3 innings.

OF Ezequiel Carrera (fractured right foot) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday and OF Dwight Smith Jr. was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Carrera was put on the DL June 14 and played one game at Buffalo on a rehabilitation assignment Monday, going 1-for-2 with two walks, one RBI and a stolen base. He will be backing up all three outfield spots, but will see most of his time in left field when OF/INF Steve Pearce is not playing. Carrera flied out to center as a pinch hitter for Pearce in the seventh inning of the 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday and finished the game in left field.