RHP Joe Biagini will make his 11th start of the season and of his career Sunday when he faces the Boston Red Sox in the finale of a three-game series at the Rogers Centre. The question is how long he will remain in the rotation when RHP Aaron Sanchez (right middle finger) returns from the disabled list. He might best serve the Blue Jays in the bullpen at this stage. "I think he dominates out of the 'pen," manager John Gibbons said. "Come in there, one or two innings. Pitch just a couple of innings, your velocity is better and you get used more. But I think he has done a nice job, too, as a starter. I think eventually if he stays in that starting role, he'll end up using the wind-up a little bit. I think he has proven he can do both of them. For the first time starting, he has taken his lumps here and there, but he's still learning how to do it at this level." Biagini was 1-4 with a 5.88 ERA in five starts in June. He is 2-6 with a 4.93 ERA in 10 starts. As a reliever, he is 1-1 with a 3.13 ERA in 74 career outings. This will be his first start against the Red Sox. In 11 career relief outings against the Red Sox, he is 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA.

OF Ian Parmley, 27, was designated for assignment Saturday. Parmley was recalled up from Buffalo on June 23 and made his major league debut that night in Kansas City. He was 0-for-3 in three games with Toronto. He batted .289/.332/.369 with one home run and 20 RBIs in 60 games this season with Buffalo. With OF Ezequiel Carrera and OF/INF Steve Pearce returning for the disabled list, Parmley became expendable.

1B Justin Smoak went 2-for-4 with a double in the 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. He has hits in 18 of his past 21 games, batting .342 with seven home runs and three doubles during that span. Both his hits Saturday were against LHP Chris Sale, improving him to 4-for-13 in his career against the left-hander.

3B Josh Donaldson was used as a designated hitter Saturday in the 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox, which meant DH Kendrys Morales did not play. Donaldson struck out four times for the fourth time in his career and the first time since May 24, 2015 against the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Aaron Sanchez is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. Sanchez was placed on the disabled list May 20 because of a laceration on his hand.

LF Steve Pearce hit his sixth homer of the season in the ninth inning of the 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. He was 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch in extending his hit streak to three games. In 10 games since returning from the disabled list, he is batting .483 with two home runs.

RHP Lucas Harrell was selected from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Saturday. Harrell pitched 2 2/3 innings Saturday in the 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He allowed five hits and two runs. Harrell, 32, was 0-1 with a 2.11 ERA in four starts at Buffalo after going 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA in two starts with Class-A Dunedin. He started the year on the disabled list with a shoulder issue. He is expected to be used in relief by the Blue Jays, shoring up a bullpen that was required to pitch 6 2/3 innings Friday in the 7-4, 11-inning loss to Boston. Harrell is 21-35 with 4.77 ERA inn 97 major league games, including 71 starts, with the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox. He throws a sinker at 92 miles per hour, a four-seam fastball (93), cutter (87), curve (82), changeup (84) and a slider (86).