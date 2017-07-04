OF Darrell Ceciliani (dislocated left shoulder) was moved from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL so the Blue Jays could clear room on their 40-man roster for C Miguel Montero. Ceciliani was placed on the disabled list May 19 after appearing in three games for the Blue Jays.

RHP Glenn Sparkman was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday. He missed three months with a thumb injury and allowed seven runs in two appearances over the weekend against the Red Sox. Sparkman is a Rule 5 pick from the Royals, who selected him in the 20th round of the 2013 draft.

OF Ian Parmley cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. Parmley appeared in three games with the Blue Jays, going 0-for-3, and he was designated for assignment Saturday.

RHP Marcus Stroman saw a start at Yankee Stadium end early for the second time this season when he was lifted after five innings Monday due to a blister on his pitching hand. His right hand was examined by the trainer after a 1-0 pitch to RF Aaron Judge in the fifth, and Stroman resumed after throwing one warmup pitch. He continued to get examined in the dugout while the Blue Jays batted in the sixth, and the team decided to lift him. Stroman said he intends on making his next scheduled start but was hardly pleased about getting the blister. "I've never had a blister ever in my life," Stroman said. "Nothing even remotely close to having a blister. It's crazy. It's extremely frustrating." He was charged with two runs and took the loss.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) made a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Buffalo and threw 76 pitches in 4 1/3 innings. Sanchez also reached 95 mph a few times while allowing four runs and five hits. More important, Toronto manager John Gibbons said Monday, Sanchez felt "really good" and there were no signs of pain. Sanchez may be activated at some point when the Blue Jays host the Houston Astros this weekend, though Gibbons did not have an official announcement Monday.

RHP Mike Bolsinger began his second stint with the Blue Jays when his contract was purchased from Triple-A Buffalo. He was with the team May 9-June 1 and posted a 5.61 ERA in five starts. With Buffalo, Bolsinger was 3-2 with a 1.60 ERA in nine appearances (five starts). Manager John Gibbons seemed particularly encouraged with the last outing when Bolsinger struck out seven and allowed four hits in eight scoreless innings against Rochester on Wednesday. Bolsinger faced one batter Monday against the Yankees and induced a double-play grounder.

C Miguel Montero, acquired by Toronto from the Cubs for a player to be named or cash, will join the Blue Jays for the Tuesday game in New York. The Blue Jays obtained Montero after the Cubs designated him for assignment following critical comments he made last week about RHP Jake Arrieta's inability to hold runners on. Montero is hitting .286 with four homers and eight RBIs in 44 games. He also 1-for-32 throwing out baserunners.