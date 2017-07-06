C Luke Maile underwent an MRI on Tuesday when he was placed on the disabled list with right knee inflammation. The test showed a meniscus tear and surgery is possible.

3B Josh Donaldson was given the day off from Wednesday's starting lineup. Manager John Gibbons said Donaldson did not ask for it. Donaldson is hitless in his last 14 at-bats, and has one hit in his last 26 at-bats. Over his last 21 games, he has four extra base hits in a span of 77 at-bats.

RHP Roberto Osuna converted his 20th straight save by striking out RF Aaron Judge with the tying run on first base to secure Wednesday's 7-6 victory. Osuna is the first Blue Jay to convert at least 20 straight saves in a season since Billy Koch converted 21 in a row in 2000. The team record is 25 set by Tom Henke in the 1991 season. "He's on some kind of roll," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "I think he's as good now as I've ever seen him." During this run, Osuna has issued three walks, struck out 41 and held opponents to a .135 average.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will start Friday versus Houston after missing more than a month with a blister on his right finger. Including Thursday's game, Sanchez will have missed 52 games with two different stints on the disabled list.

C Miguel Montero made his debut and became the fifth player to appear at catcher this season for the Blue Jays. He was 0-for-3 with a walk and scored the go-ahead run on 3B Russell Martin's bases-loaded walk in the eighth. "I thought he did a great job," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "He gives a good low target, he catches the ball nicely, he's got energy. I was impressed but you know he's been around awhile. If you can't catch, you don't last in the big leagues, I thought he did a great job not knowing these pitchers first go round."

RHP Marco Estrada will head into the All-Star break on a seven-game slide. He retired the first eight hitters but allowed six runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. In three of his last five starts, Estrada has allowed at least six earned runs and been unable to get past five innings in five of his last seven.