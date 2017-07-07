RHP Ryan Tepera allowed a home run to DH Carlos Beltran in the eighth inning in the 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday. He had not allowed a home run in 38 2/3 innings, dating to April 18. He had two strikeouts and has at least one strikeout in 12 straight games.

3B Josh Donaldson was 2-for-4 with a two-run single and walk Thursday in the 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros. His two-run single in the fifth ended a 0-for-15 drought. They were his first RBIs since June 25, a span of eight games. It was his first multi-hit game since June 13.

RHP Roberto Osuna earned his 22nd save of the season, and converted his 21st straight save opportunity, in the 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday. It tied him with RHP Billy Koch for the fourth-longest save streak in franchise history. RHP Tom Henke has the longest at 25 and the third-longest at 23. RHP Casey Janssen has the second-longest at 24. Osuna has pitched on three consecutive days for the first time since July 24-26 last season.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 3.33 ERA) will make his first start since May 19 on Friday when he faces the Houston Astros in the second contest of a four-game series at the Rogers Centre. He allowed six hits, two walks and three runs while striking out four against the Orioles in a no-decision at Baltimore before going on the disabled list with an ongoing problem with his right middle finger that included a blister and a split finger nail. In his final rehabilitation start with Tripe-A Buffalo on Sunday, he allowed five hits, three walks and four runs in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss against Syracuse. He is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in four career games (two starts) against Houston.

LHP J.P. Howell (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday. Howell pitched one inning, allowing one hit and striking out one in Buffalo's 4-3 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SS Troy Tulowitzki had an RBI single in the five-run fifth inning Thursday in the 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros. It ended a 0-for-22 drought with runners in scoring position.