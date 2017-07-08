OF Dalton Pompey (knee) has started his second rehabilitation assignment. He opened the season on the disabled list with a concussion, incurred while playing for Canada in the World Baseball Classic. In his first game with Triple-A Buffalo on his first rehabilitation assignment, he injured his knee. He played his third game with Buffalo Thursday and was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. It was his first hit in the three games. He did not playFriday.

RHP Eric Pardinho, a 16-year-old Brazilian, was signed as an international free agent for $1.4-mlliion. He was ranked No. 5 on MLB Pipeline's list of 30 international amateur prospects. "We really like his arm action, delivery and his athleticism," assistant general manager AndrewTinnish said during a media conference. "He is one of the most advanced I've seen at this age. This is a very mature 16-year-old."

RHP Roberto Osuna became the youngest Blue Jay to be selected for the All-Star Game Friday when he was added to the American League team. Osuna is 22 years and 154 days. RHP Dave Stieb previously had been the youngest Blue Jay at 22 years, 352 days. Osuna has converted 21 consecutive save chances, the longest active streak in the majors and second overall to 23 by RHP Greg Holland April 3-June 9. Osuna had earned the save in three straight games entering Friday.

RHP Marcus Stroman is expected to make his scheduled start Saturday in the third game of the four-game series against the Houston Astros at the Rogers Centre. He left his start Monday at Yankee Stadium after five innings when he developed a raw spot on a finger of his right hand. He is 2-3 with a 3.82 ERA in his past five starts. In three career starts against the Astros he is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

RHP Aaron Sanchez allowed eight runs (five earned) in 1 2/3 innings in the 12-2 loss to the Houston Astros Friday in his first start since May 19. Sanchez allowed seven hits and four walks and failed to record a strikeout for the first time in his career as a starter. "Not enough strikes, but in saying that I thought he was close a lot of the time," manager John Gibbons said. "They got couple of scratch hits early right out of the gate, the first two guys and he got the big (double play) groundball and then (Carlos) Correa hit one (a homer) that was pretty impressive because i don't think it was too bad a pitch." Said Sanchez: "I felt great, I think the best part about tonight is that I didn't think about my finger once. I went out there, I was aggressive I felt like I was who I was before all this stuff happened. l think that's s a plus. I think it was just one of those days where things didn't go my way. A couple of hard-hit balls, a couple of soft-hit balls, and walks they will always kill you. I thought there were a lot of close calls."

RHP Dominic Leone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for RHP Aaron Sanchez, who was reinstated from the disabled list to make the start Friday against the Houston Astros. Leone is 1-0 with a 2.95 ERA in 34 appearances with Toronto this season, allowing 28 hits and striking out 42 in 39 2/3 innings. This is the fourth time the 25-year-old has been optioned to Buffalo this year, starting March 30. In two games covering two innings with Buffalo, he has a 4.50 ERA.

RHP Mike Bolsinger allowed six hits and four runs with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of relief Friday in the 12-2 loss to the Houston Astros. It was the longest relief outing of his career and the longest by the Blue Jays this season. The strikeouts were one short of a career best.

LHP J.P. Howell (left shoulder), who has been on the disabled list twice this season, started his rehabilitation assignment with the Triple-A Buffalo Thursday. He allowed one hit with one strikeout in one inning. He has pitched only 8 2/3 innings with Toronto this season and has an 8.31 ERA. "He needs some work, he's been off for a while," manager John Gibbons said.