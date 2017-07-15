RHP Joe Biagini might be finding himself again after being shifted back to the bullpen. Biagini is 2-8 and struggled in his 11 starts. "I thought he looked really good," manager John Gibbons said. "His velocity was up a little better. He's a key guy. Last year he was a very important role for us." He faced three Detroit batters Friday night and retired all three.

RHP Aaron Sanchez made just his seventh start of the season Friday night and is beginning to look like a solid pitcher again. "He was really good," manager John Gibbons said. "He looked good. He was popping it pretty good, threw some good breaking balls. He looked like the old guy. That's a good sign. He's a big part of our team. We need him. He's definitely the freshest guy out there. His finger feels good. It wouldn't surprise me if he got on a nice little roll." Sanchez scattered seven singles, walking two and fanning four. He said his right middle finger blister was no longer a concern.

RF Jose Bautista hit a solo home run plus a sacrifice fly Friday night to key Toronto's offense in a 7-2 win over Detroit. Bautista's 15th home run opened the seventh. His sacrifice fly came in the fifth and gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead. He's spent his last 19 games leading off.

RHP Joe Smith threw in a rehab game Friday night and might be returning to the Blue Jays' bullpen soon. "If we get Joe Smith back," manager John Gibbons said, "that's a pretty good bullpen. I would expect (a decision) in the next couple days."

LF Steve Pearce ambushed a Justin Verlander 2-0 fastball for a home run Friday night, breaking a scoreless tie leading off the fifth inning. Pearce added two singles to his seventh home run and is hitting .375 since coming off the disabled list 18 games ago.