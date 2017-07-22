1B Justin Smoak went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in the fifth inning on Friday night. It was Smoak's team-high 25th multi-hit game of the season. Smoak leads the Blue Jays with 63 RBIs, which is a career high and ranks ninth in the American League this year. Smoak also has 26 home runs, tying him with the Reds' Joey Votto, the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger and Tampa Bays Logan Morrison for the major league lead in home runs by a first baseman.

RHP Aaron Sanchez, who has been bothered by a blister on his right middle finger, will be examined by a hand specialist. Sanchez, who has had three stints on the disabled list this year because of the blister, was scheduled to make his next start Monday, but that start is now questionable.

RHP Anibal Sanchez (2-0) won for the second time in his six starts this season by pitching 5 2/3 innings against Minnesota Friday. Sanchez threw 102 pitches, the most he has thrown since he threw 103 on May 4, 2016. Sanchez used a big mix of speeds to keep the Twins off-balance, including two changeups that registered 67 and 65 miles per hour. Sanchez has a 4.11 ERA as a starter this season, giving up 16 earned runs in 35 innings.

RHP Joe Smith is expected to be activated off the disabled list Saturday. Smith was placed on the disabled list June 21 with right shoulder inflammation. In 34 relief appearances with the Jays, he is 3-0 with a 3.41 ERA.