RHP Chris Smith was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Smith takes the place of RHP Aaron Sanchez, who was placed on the DL. In 19 relief appearances at Buffalo, Smith was 1-3 with a 4.43 ERA.

1B Justin Smoak slugged his 27th home run of the season in the eighth inning on Saturday, a game-tying solo home run off LHP Andrew Miller. "Smoak did his thing. He's been fun to watch this year," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. The switch-hitting Smoak is batting .405 against left-handed pitchers this year. That's the second-highest mark in the American League.

RHP Jeff Beliveau has been designated for assignment. Beliveau made 19 relief appearances for the Blue Jays and was 1-1 with a 7.47 ERA. Beliveau's last appearance with the Jays came in the 13-3 loss to Cleveland on Friday night. Beliveau started the seventh inning. He faced six batters. All of them reached base -- a hit batter, a walk, two singles, a double and a home run _ and all of them scored.

RHP Marcus Stroman didn't get a win in his start Saturday, but he certainly pitched well enough to get one. Stroman worked 7 2/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits with seven strikeouts. "Stroman was unbelievable. That's as good as we've seen him. His stuff was dynamite," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

RHP Aaron Sanchez was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a blister on his right middle finger. It's the fourth time this season that Sanchez has been placed on the DL because of the blister on that finger. Sanchez has started eight games this year and is 1-3 with a 4.25 ERA.

RHP Joe Smith was activated off the disabled list. Smith was placed on the disabled list on June 21 with right shoulder inflammation. In 34 relief appearances with the Jays, he is 3-0 with a 3.41 ERA.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was given the night off Saturday because of a slight groin strain suffered while running the bases in Friday night's game. Tulowitzki is expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday.