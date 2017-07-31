RHP Leonel Campos (groin) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, and he gave up one run on two hits in one inning. He has a 2.08 ERA in six appearances for the Blue Jays this season.

INF Rob Refsnyder made his first start at second base for the Blue Jays Sunday in the 11-10 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He was 1-for-3 with a walk and a ninth-inning double that was his first hit for Toronto. He was acquired from the New York Yankees on July 23 and was called up from Triple-A Buffalo Saturday when SS Troy Tulowitzki (sprained right ankle) went on the DL. Tulowitzki could be out for an extended time so Refsnyder should see time sharing second base with INF Darwin Barney with INF Ryan Goins filling in at shortstop.

LHP Matt Dermody won his first career game Sunday after allowing one hit, one walk, one hit batter and one unearned run over three relief innings in the 11-10 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. He was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday and is in his third stint with Toronto this season. The 27-year-old, who was drafted in the 28th round in 2013, made his major league debut Sept. 3, 2016. The game Sunday was the ninth big-league appearance of his career and the fourth this season. His ERA this season dropped to 12.27.

1B Justin Smoak was 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI Sunday in the 11-10 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He has matched his career best with 108 hits for the season. He also had 108 hits in 2013 when he was with the Seattle Mariners. He is hitting .333 (20-for-60) since the All-Star break with two doubles and two home runs. He has reached base safely in 15 consecutive games and has an on-base percentage in .493 in that span.

C Russell Martin started his ninth game of the season at third base Sunday in the 11-10 win over the Los Angeles Angels with 3B Josh Donaldson given the day off. It establishes a season high. Martin started eight games at third for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008. He went 2-for-5 with a walk Sunday and is batting .390 (23-for-59) in 17 games against the Angels while with the Blue Jays.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (sprained right ankle), who went on the disabled list Saturday after he was injured in the third inning Friday, had an MRI that indicates ligament damage in the right ankle. He will be further evaluated by a foot-ankle specialist. Manager John Gibbons anticipates that Tulowitzki will be out for an extended period. "I would definitely anticipate that," he said. "You can see the play, he turned it pretty good, the way it's not supposed to bend. He's going to see a specialist somewhere and he'll have the final say on what's going to happen. But I mean it doesn't look good."

LF Steve Pearce hit his second game-ending grand slam Sunday afternoon to cap a seven-run, ninth-inning rally in the 11-10 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He also ended the game Thursday against the Oakland Athletics with a grand slam. He is the third player in major league history to hit two walk-off grand slams in the same season, joining OF Cy Williams (1926) and INF Jim Presley (1986). It was Pearce's third career grand slam. "Feels great," Pearce said. "Really hasn't sunk in yet. I actually know one of them. So, it's nice to be a part of it with him."

RHP Marco Estrada will again try for his first win since May 27 when he pitches the opener of a three-game series against the White Sox at Chicago on Monday. In the 10 starts since, Estrada is 0-5 with an 8.87 ERA, an opponents batting average of .324 and an opponents on-base percentage of .418. He showed positive signs Wednesday when he allowed three hits, four walks and two runs over five innings in a no decision against the Oakland Athletics, a game won 3-2 by Toronto. "If I stop falling behind so often and walking guys I wouldn't get hurt so much," Estrada said after the start. "I do feel I took a step in the right direction, things are getting better and turned around." The Blue Jays are 3-7 in his past 10 starts. He is 0-1 with a 3.95 ERA in two career starts against the White Sox.

OF Ezequiel Carrera hit his first career leadoff homer of a game in the bottom of the first Sunday in the 11-10 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He was playing right field while RF Jose Bautista was given the day off. Bautista has the Blue Jays' other homer leading off a game this season. Carrera has eight homers this season, two more than his career best set in 2016. He was 3-for-5 for the game and is batting .347 (26-for-75) over his past 23 starts.