Preview: Blue Jays at Rangers

After being shut out for the second time in their last three games, the Texas Rangers look to jump-start their offense Saturday against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. Leadoff hitter Shin-Soo Choo is 5-for-36 over the last nine games for the Rangers, who have lost eight of their last 10 at home. Texas managed just three hits in Friday’s series opener against Drew Hutchison, who recorded his first career complete game in the Blue Jays’ 2-0 victory.

Toronto catcher Dioner Navarro is expected to start Saturday after missing the previous three games due to a family issue. Navarro is batting .276 with just 12 strikeouts in his first 166 at-bats for the Blue Jays, who have won four of their last five. Melky Cabrera, who had a two-run double in Friday’s contest, continues to impress with a .320 average, six homers and 19 RBIs after finishing last season with three blasts in 88 games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (7-1, 2.04 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Robbie Ross (1-4, 5.04)

Buehrle turned in another quality start on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, earning his seventh win after allowing two runs in six-plus innings. “Mark is amazing at what he does,” third baseman Brett Lawrie told reporters. “You know he’s going to go out there and compete for us, and every single night he’s going to give us a chance to win.” Choo is 14-for-33 with a homer against Buehrle, who is 13-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 22 career games (19 starts) against the Rangers.

Ross’ spot in the rotation was in jeopardy after he allowed 21 runs (17 earned) over his last three starts covering 15 1/3 innings, but season-ending injuries to Martin Perez and Matt Harrison have prevented the Rangers from moving the 24-year-old to the bullpen. Ross threw a career-high 112 pitches against Boston on Sunday, when he settled in after a rough first two innings and exited after 6 2/3 frames. He’s enjoyed success as a reliever against Toronto, throwing 7 1/3 scoreless innings in five career appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers are 4-17 when trailing after six innings.

2. Toronto 1B-DH Adam Lind has raised his average to .313 with eight hits in his last 21 at-bats.

3. Rangers RHP Nick Martinez, who threw 34 pitches in relief on Wednesday, will start Sunday’s series finale.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Rangers 2