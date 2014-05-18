Preview: Blue Jays at Rangers

The Texas Rangers will be without slugger Prince Fielder for at least the next few days, and the timing couldn’t be worse for a lineup struggling to score runs. Texas has lost four straight heading into Sunday’s series finale against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, who have won three in a row and stand two games over .500 for the first time since April 22. The Rangers have been outscored 6-2 in the first two games of the series, and they’ve been shut out in two of their last four contests.

Fielder, whose streak of 546 consecutive games played came to an end when he missed Saturday’s contest with a herniated disk in his neck, is hoping to return as soon as Tuesday after receiving a nerve-blocking injection. While the Rangers battle a seemingly endless run of injuries, the Blue Jays have won 10 of their last 14 with a healthy Jose Reyes and closer Casey Janssen leading the charge. Reyes has collected hits in eight of his last nine games while Janssen is 3-for-3 in save chances since coming off the disabled list last Sunday.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA (Toronto), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (4-3, 4.19 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (0-1, 2.38)

Dickey won for the third time in his last four starts on Tuesday, allowing two earned runs and four hits over six-plus innings in a 5-4 victory against Cleveland. The knuckleballer is seeking his first win away from Rogers Centre after going 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA in his first six home starts and 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA in two turns on the road. Alex Rios is 4-for-15 with two homers against Dickey, who is 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA in five career games (two starts) against the Rangers.

Martinez was moved back into the starting rotation earlier this week after Martin Perez and Matt Harrison landed on the disabled list with season-ending injuries. The 23-year-old has made five relief appearances since beginning his major-league career with two starts in April. Martinez, who was selected by the Rangers in the 11th round of the 2011 draft, allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings of relief against Houston on Wednesday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is 1-for-30 with runners in scoring position this season.

2. Toronto (23-21) was 18-26 through its first 44 games last season.

3. Texas RHP Alexi Ogando left Saturday’s game in the seventh inning with a bruised right hand and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Blue Jays 3