Preview: Blue Jays at Rangers

David Price has been spectacular since joining the Toronto Blue Jays last month but he has rarely fared well in Texas, where he will pitch Wednesday in the continuation of a three-game series with the Rangers. Price is 2-4 with a 5.37 ERA in his career against the Rangers, easily his highest ERA against an American League opponent.

Price has been even worse at Globe Life Park in Arlington, where the former Cy Young Award winner has been pounded for 21 runs in 25 2/3 innings across five rocky outings. Price will be tasked with trying to keep alive the latest winning streak for the Blue Jays, who took their fourth straight game by scoring twice in the top of the ninth inning in Tuesday’s series opener. The rally gave Toronto a one-game lead in the American League East and dropped the Rangers 4 1/2 back in the West. Texas, which has a half-game lead for the second wild-card spot, has listed second baseman Rougned Odor as day-to-day after he injured his right middle finger fielding a grounder Tuesday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH David Price (12-4, 2.40 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (14-5, 4.29)

Price yielded two runs in eight frames in a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to improve to 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA since joining the Blue Jays. That effort also left him 8-2 with a 1.96 mark in 13 road starts this season. Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus has feasted on Price, going 10-for-23 with five RBIs and six walks.

Lewis blanked Detroit over seven frames on Friday to win for the sixth time in his last seven starts. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 13 of his last 15 outings and has not issued more than two walks since June 25. The veteran will be careful when facing Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista, who is 4-for-12 with two homers and six walks against Lewis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays DH Edwin Encarnacion homered Tuesday to extend his career-long hitting streak to 20 games.

2. Odor has three home runs and four doubles in his last eight games.

3. Toronto closer RHP Roberto Osuna has converted 15 straight save chances and has a scoreless streak of nine innings.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Rangers 3