Preview: Blue Jays at Rangers

Edwin Encarnacion and the Toronto Blue Jays are showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. The slugger has homered in three straight contests and carries a career-high 21-game hitting streak into the finale of the Blue Jays’ three-game series versus the host Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon.

Encarnacion belted a grand slam in a 12-4 rout on Wednesday for American League East-leading Toronto, which has won five in a row and 21 of its last 25 to move two games ahead of the second-place New York Yankees. The 32-year-old Dominican looks to continue his success versus Thursday starter Yovani Gallardo, against whom he is 5-for-14 (.357) with three homers and six RBIs in his career. While the Blue Jays are bolstering their bid to end a 21-year playoff drought, the Rangers lost for the eighth time in nine home tilts versus Toronto to fall a half-game behind Minnesota in the race for the second wild card. Shin-Soo Choo collected a two-run single among his three hits on Wednesday to improve to 5-for-10 with two RBIs and two runs in the series.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (11-7, 3.27 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (10-9, 3.25)

Estrada improved to 4-1 in his last five starts after allowing three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 15-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The 32-year-old has been ascending despite permitting two homers in each of his last two outings after being taken deep 11 times in his previous 24 appearances. Estrada won his lone career start versus Texas, yielding one run on four hits in six innings.

Gallardo improved to 3-0 in his last four starts after tossing six shutout innings in a 5-3 victory over Detroit on Saturday. The 29-year-old has permitted six runs on 25 hits - including just one homer - in that stretch (22 frames). Gallardo has won both of his career starts against the Blue Jays, scattering three hits over 8 1/3 innings in a 4-0 triumph on June 27.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto CF Kevin Pillar is 10-for-24 (.417) with six runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre, who launched a two-run homer on Wednesday, is 6-for-15 in his last four games after going 1-for-16 in his previous four.

3. The Blue Jays are a majors-best 12-4 on the road since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 8, Rangers 2