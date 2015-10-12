Preview: Blue Jays at Rangers

The Toronto Blue Jays staved off elimination and attempt to force a decisive fifth game when they visit the Texas Rangers on Monday for Game 4 of their American League Division Series. Toronto registered its first playoff victory since 1993 when it notched a 5-1 triumph on Sunday to stay alive in the best-of-five matchup.

Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki played through shoulder pain and was the hitting star of Game 3, smacking a three-run homer to become the fourth player in team history to drive in four or more runs in a postseason game. “Good enough to go, good enough to play and tons of treatment, to be honest with you,” Tulowitzki said in the postgame press conference when asked about his health. “I could do it all day, but just go out there and play and see what happens.” Texas’ Josh Hamilton saw his postseason hitless funk stretch to 31 at-bats before hitting singles in each of his last two trips to the plate on Sunday. Prince Fielder has a slump of his own with which to deal, going 88 postseason at-bats without a homer.

TV: 4:07 p.m. ET, FS1, RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (2015: 11-11, 3.91 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (2015: 4-3, 4.91)

The 41-year-old Dickey will become the oldest pitcher in baseball history to make his postseason debut. He struggled on the road this season with a 2-8 record and 4.83 ERA in 16 starts but always has liked pitching in Arlington, Texas. “The humidity is usually nice and it’s warmer,” Dickey said in his press conference. “Those are two things that contribute to a moving knuckleball, one that reacts favorably as far as movement’s concerned. That’s what I rely on.”

Holland lands the pivotal start despite posting a 7.62 ERA over his last five outings. He was chosen over veteran right-hander Colby Lewis, who won a career-high 17 games this season. “We like the body of work,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said in a press conference. “We like what we have seen from him lately. ... One of the more challenging decisions that we’ve had to make.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre (back) is expected to miss his third straight game.

2. Tulowitzki has hit two postseason homers in 70 at-bats - the other coming in 2007 as a member of the Colorado Rockies.

3. Texas OF Shin-Soo Choo (1-for-13) and Fielder (1-for-12) are batting a combined .080 in the series.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 9, Rangers 7