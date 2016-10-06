Preview: Blue Jays at Rangers

The Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays don't like each other very much and aren't afraid to show it on the field. Both teams try to keep their emotions in check when they meet in the American League Division Series for the second straight season, with the top-seeded Rangers hosting Game 1 on Thursday.

The Blue Jays battled back from a 2-0 deficit to win the series in five games last October, capped off by a memorable bat flip by Jose Bautista after a go-ahead home run in Game 5. Bautista was hit by a pitch the final time the teams faced off during the regular season May 15 and went hard into second base attempting a takeout slide against Rougned Odor, who took exception and knocked Bautista back with a hard right hand to kick off one of the more vicious benches-clearing incidents across the majors this season. "I expect it to be a good game, good series," Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson told ESPN after the Blue Jays' wild- card victory over Baltimore on Tuesday. "Two quality teams going at each other. Hopefully all that stuff's put in the past and we go out there and play great baseball." The Blue Jays got a walk-off, three-run homer from Edwin Encarnacion in the 11th inning Tuesday to take out the Baltimore Orioles in the wild-card game and head into the ALDS with momentum.

TV: 4:38 p.m. ET, TBS, Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (9-9, 3.48 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (15-5, 3.32 ERA)

Estrada was strong down the stretch, allowing a total of two runs in 19 innings over his final three turns, to bounce back from a rough stretch over the previous month. The 33-year-old Californian did some of his best work in the playoffs last season with a 2-1 record and a 2.33 ERA in three starts to go along with 15 strikeouts and one walk. One of those wins came at Texas, where Estrada breezed through 6 1/3 innings on one run and five hits to help Toronto avoid elimination in Game 3.

The Rangers try to take a commanding lead in the series by throwing aces Hamels and Yu Darvish in the first two games, with Hamels getting the nod in the opener. The former World Series hero for the Philadelphia Phillies struggled down the stretch, allowing five or more runs in four of his final six starts, but went at least six innings in each of the last four. Hamels started twice in the postseason against Toronto in 2015 and went 0-1 while allowing a total of nine runs (four earned) in 13 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers' bullpen had a string of 35 1/3 scoreless innings come to an end in the regular-season finale.

2. Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna (shoulder) left Tuesday's wild-card game but said he would be ready for Game 1.

3. Toronto took four of seven from Texas in the regular season, with Odor going 6-for-31 and Bautista 5-for-28.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Blue Jays 4