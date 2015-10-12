Blue Jays 5, Rangers 1

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Troy Tulowitzki snapped out of his postseason funk with a home run in a four-RBI night as the Toronto Blue Jays stayed alive in the American League Division Series with a 5-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers still lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 slated for Monday afternoon at Globe Life Park.

Tulowitzki came into Sunday’s game 0-for-10 in the series and was dropped to the No. 6 spot in the batting order for the first time this season. The move paid off, as the shortstop collected a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning to put Toronto up 2-0.

Tulowitzki, who finished 2-for-3, broke the game open two innings later when he lashed a three-run homer to left with two outs off Texas reliever Chi Chi Gonzalez.

The Tulowitzki output was more than enough support for Toronto right-hander Marco Estrada, who pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing just five hits and one run. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter. The Rangers didn’t have a baserunner until third baseman Hanser Alberto hit a two-out double in the bottom of the third inning.

By that time, the Blue Jays already scratched for a run against left-hander Martin Perez, with catcher Dioner Navarro scoring on a double-play grounder in the third inning.

The Blue Jays doubled the advantage in the fourth when Tulowitzki drew an RBI walk. Perez struggled with his command after two perfect innings to open the game. He ended up walking three and allowing four runs on six hits before getting pulled after allowing back-to-back hits to open the sixth inning.

The Rangers scored their lone run in the seventh on an grounder from second baseman Rougned Odor.

Four Texas relievers combined to throw 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Tulowitzki, third baseman Josh Donaldson and center fielder Ryan Pillar collected two hits apiece for Toronto. Left fielder Josh Hamilton finished with two of Texas’ five hits.

NOTES: Texas LF Josh Hamilton snapped an 0-for-31 postseason slump with a fifth-inning single. His previous postseason hit came in the first inning of Game 7 of the 2011 World Series. ... Texas’ Sunday battery of LHP Martin Perez and C Robinson Chirinos marked just the fourth time in postseason history a Venezuelan starting pitcher and catcher worked the playoffs. The last time it happened was in 2007 with the Colorado duo of Franklin Morales and Yorvit Torrealba. ... Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre was out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game as he continued to get treatment for lower back stiffness. ... Former President George W. Bush, who used to be a part owner of Rangers, attended Game 3.