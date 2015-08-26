Jays score twice in ninth, sneak past Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Toronto Blue Jays are on enough of a roll that they don’t need any help from their opponents.

The Jays weren’t complaining, though, after Texas helped them score two runs with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday for a come-from-behind, 6-5 win over the Rangers.

The Blue Jays (70-55) moved 15 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 1993 season.

Texas closer Shawn Tolleson, who was 25-for-26 in save situations coming into the game, got himself in trouble with two walks in the ninth. Toronto shortstop Troy Tulowitzki then tied the game at 5 by flipping a full-count single to left field with two outs.

The Rangers gave Blue Jays the lead when Josh Donaldson reached on throwing error by Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre that allowed Ben Revere to score the winning run.

The game-tying hit was the third of the night for Tulowitzki, who is beginning to heat up in an already hot offense.

“He’s starting to get some hits the last couple of games,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “He’s one of the best players in baseball, has been for a number of years. He had that chance tonight. Right guy, right time.”

While Beltre’s error proved to be the game-losing run for the Rangers, Tolleson shouldered the blame.

“It stinks, man,” said Tolleson, who hadn’t blown a save since July 11. “It’s not fun to lose. It’s not fun to lose like that. I was just missing up and away a lot. I was rushing a little bit. I‘m not really sure why.”

Beltre said he had plenty of time to make the throw on the Donaldson grounder, but he yanked the throw to first baseman Mitch Moreland.

“I wasn’t rushing anything,” Beltre said, “but it just pulled the ball in the situation. He was out easy, and I had a good target. The ball just sailed on me.”

Roberto Osuna closed out the game for his 15th save. LaTroy Hawkins (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the win.

The Blue Jays hit three homers off Texas starter Derek Holland. The left-hander allowed four runs over six innings in his second start since returning from a strained muscle in his shoulder.

The Rangers put Holland in line for a win by breaking a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning. Second baseman Rougned Odor doubled home shortstop Elvis Andrus and then came around to score on a sacrifice fly from outfielder Ryan Strausborger.

Holland gave one of those runs back on a homer by Toronto designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion in the sixth inning. The Texas bullpen made that one run stand up until the ninth.

Both teams came out slugging. Toronto got a solo homer from first baseman Chris Colabello in the second inning and a two-run shot from outfielder Jose Bautista in the third.

The Rangers countered that with three runs in the first three innings off Toronto starter Mark Buehrle. Beltre’s RBI triple in the first inning gave the Rangers an early 1-0 lead. Odor homered in the second, and center fielder Delino DeShields tied the game at 3 with a solo homer in the third.

Buehrle pitched six innings, giving up five runs on seven hits.

While Buehrle wasn’t pleased with his outing, he had confidence the offense behind him would come through at some point.

”If you’re a starting pitcher and you give up runs early, just try to hold them close because you know we’ve got a chance, Buehrle said. “Tonight, we were down by a run in the ninth inning. It’s fun to be a part of.”

Odor left the game after hurting his right middle finger while fielding a grounder in the sixth inning. Odor had precautionary X-rays, which were negative.

NOTES: Texas RHP Yu Darvish has extended his throwing program following Tommy John surgery to throwing from 60 feet three times a week. ... Toronto claimed RHP Donn Roach off waivers from Cincinnati. To make room for Roach on the 40-man roster, Toronto moved OF Michael Saunders to the 60-day disabled list. ... Texas 1B Mike Napoli was out of the starting lineup for the first time against a left-handed pitcher since he was acquired from Boston. Manager Jeff Banister said he expected Napoli to start Tuesday vs. Toronto LHP David Price. ... The 36 runs scored by Toronto in its three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels were the second most a team scored in a three-game series this season. ... Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman, who has missed the entire season with a torn left ACL, had no issues with the knee following his simulated game Monday. Stroman will throw another simulated game Friday.