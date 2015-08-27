Blue Jays turn 11 walks into a rout of Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Toronto Blue Jays don’t need any help scoring runs, but that didn’t stop the Texas Rangers from giving them a boost Wednesday night.

Toronto took advantage of a season-high 11 walks from Texas pitchers and scored 12 consecutive runs after falling behind 2-0 to batter the Rangers 12-4.

The Blue Jays (71-55) ran their winning streak to five games, during which they scored 54 runs.

Toronto trailed by two after the first inning but tied the game after three. The Jays the lead for good in the fifth when first baseman Justin Smoak, the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2008, launched a two-run homer to right off Texas starter Colby Lewis (14-6).

The Jays broke the game open an inning later when center fielder Kevin Pillar started a six-run inning with a homer to left.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson added a run-scoring single, giving him 101 RBIs on the season. Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion then ended any suspense with a grand slam off Texas reliever Spencer Patton, who allowed five runs without retiring a batter.

It was the second slam of the year for Encarnacion against Texas, and the slugger extended his hitting streak to 21 games. The blast also gave Toronto its 20th game of 10 or more runs this season, a franchise record.

“We’ve been waiting for Eddie to break out in a big way,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “He’s still very productive. You’re waiting for that one explosion, that run. I‘m seeing it now. He’s getting better and better. I think he’s feeling it like the rest of the guys.”

The offense was more than enough support for David Price (13-4). The Toronto left-hander allowed a two-run homer to third baseman Adrian Beltre in the first inning, but he then returned to his dominant form on his 30th birthday.

Texas (64-61) had three hits off Price in the first, but he ended his day allowing just five hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out eight on his way to his fourth consecutive win. He also came up big before the Jays started getting going.

With the game tied at 2, the Rangers got the first two baserunners on in the fourth. Price responded by striking out the next three hitters, then turned things over to the offense.

“Those two runners on base didn’t advance another 90 feet,” Price said. “I was thankful, happy I was able to make pitches right there. When you’ve got runners on first and second and nobody out, I don’t know what the numbers are, the percentages, one of those guys is going to score more often than not.”

Lewis was charged with five runs on six hits in five-plus innings. He walked a season-high four and struck out one.

“It was one of those days that you’ve got to go out there and battle, and it just didn’t pan out,” Lewis said. “I didn’t throw strikes when I needed to throw strikes. I let too many baserunners on in key situations.”

The loss dropped the Rangers a half-game behind the Minnesota Twins for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Texas manager Jeff Banister knows his team has to play better than it did in the first two games of the series.

“When you get punched in the mouth twice, you’ve got to come out swinging,” Banister said. “It’s one of those situations, to go where we want to go, we’ve got to come back and play well tomorrow. We have to have our ‘A’ game. We have to be focused tomorrow and find a way to grind one out however it goes. We can’t give another one away.”

NOTES: Texas 2B Rougned Odor was out of the lineup Wednesday after hurting the fingernail on his right middle fingernail Tuesday. Odor didn’t lose the nail, and he could be back in the lineup Thursday. ... Texas picked up LHP Chris Rearick on waivers from San Diego and sent him to Triple-A Round Rock. ... Rangers C Carlos Corporan, who hasn’t played since July 13 because of a sprained left thumb, began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco. ... Toronto has reached the 70-win mark before the month of September for the first time since 2008. ... The Toronto duo of LaTroy Hawkins (42 years old) and Roberto Osuna (20 years old) combined for the win and save Tuesday. The 22-year, 48-day age difference was the largest between winning and saving pitcher since Phil Niekro, 48, and Scott Bailes, 24, teamed up for the Indians on June 30, 1987. ... The Blue Jays haven’t been in first place this late in the season since 1993.