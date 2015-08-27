Rangers catch Twins in wild-card race

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Losers of two straight, the Texas Rangers called on ol’ reliable in the finale of a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays.

And Yovani Gallardo and Texas’ bullpen didn’t disappoint.

Gallardo collected his 100th career victory and Texas used an error by Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista to score three times in the seventh inning in a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

The Rangers (65-61) drew even with the Minnesota Twins for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

The Blue Jays (71-56), who had won 21 of their previous 26 games, lead the New York Yankees by 1 1/2 games in the AL East. New York was idle Thursday.

Gallardo (11-9) became the fourth Mexican-born pitcher to win 100 games, joining Ismael Valdez (104), Esteban Loaiza (126) and Fernando Valenzuela (176).

“It means a lot. It’s a big accomplishment,” Gallardo said. “It shows a lot of hard work through the years. It’s not easy. It’s something that as starter is very important.”

Gallardo, who grew up in nearby Fort Worth, won his third consecutive start, pitching 5 1/3 shutout innings and giving up three hits and three walks while striking out two.

He is 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five starts in August, and he posted his eighth qualifying scoreless start of the season. The only other pitchers to do that are Zack Greinke, who has 10, Dallas Keuchel and Jake deGrom.

Perhaps most important, Gallardo is 7-2 with a 1.02 ERA in 13 starts following a Texas loss.

Gallardo hasn’t permitted the powerful Blue Jays lineup a run in two starts this season. On June 27, he pitched 81/3 innings of scoreless ball in Toronto.

Texas right-hander Shawn Tolleson pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save. Four Rangers relievers held Toronto to one run and five hits in 32/3 innings.

Center fielder Delino DeShields, who scored the game’s first run on first baseman Mitch Moreland’s single in the first inning, had two hits, including a single off Toronto right-handed reliever Liam Hendriks in the seventh that led to three runs.

A charging Bautista, looking to make a throw on a potential play at the plate, let the ball go under his glove, allowing catcher Bobby Wilson and second baseman Hanser Alberto to score from second and first and DeShields to come all the way around.

“I thought he was coming in to try to make a play,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “The way the outfield is cut, it’s got that little zig-zag. I thought he was just trying to make a play.”

DeShields also had three walks, reaching base in all five plate appearances.

Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada (11-8) took the loss, going six innings and giving up one run, four hits and three walks while striking out six, including Rangers designated hitter Prince Fielder twice.

Toronto first baseman Edwin Encarnacion extended his hitting streak to 22 games with a run-scoring double in the eighth.

Texas pitchers worked out of jams in the sixth and seventh innings.

In the sixth, Gallardo left the game after giving up a one-out walk to third baseman Josh Donaldson. Right-handed reliever Keone Kela then walked the first hitter he faced to put runners on first and second and one out.

Kela, though, struck out Encarnacion and catcher Dioner Navarro to get out of the jam.

In the seventh, the Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out against Texas left-hander Jake Diekman, who was pulled to create a matchup of right-hander Sam Dyson against Toronto right-handed swinging Troy Tulowitzki.

Tulowitzki grounded into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Texas left fielder Will Venable robbed Toronto of another would-be run with a diving catch off the bat of second baseman Cliff Pennington.

The Blue Jays were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

“We had a couple of shots and didn’t capitalize,” Gibbons said. “Gallardo -- he’s got our number. He’s good. Locates his fastball. He’s tough. He can pick people apart pretty good.”

Hendriks allowed six straight singles in the seventh, including a leadoff base hit from Venable. But Venable was picked off for the first out. Wilson, Alberto and DeShields then followed.

Hendriks was charged for the three runs after Texas right fielder Shin-Soo Choo and Fielder followed with two more base hits. Hendriks’ line was one inning, three runs and six hits.

Choo went 1-for-5, extending his streak of reaching base to 31 games.

”It’s a powerful lineup, but I think my main thing is being aggressive with the fastball and get the guys to swing early,“ Gallardo said. ”I was able to command the fastball on both sides of the plate and (hit) with just enough off-speed pitches.

“You have to move the ball around with the kind of hitters they have.”

NOTES: Texas recalled RHP Nick Martinez from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned RHP Spencer Patton. Martinez will be a long relief option out of the bullpen, manager Jeff Banister said. ... Texas INF Rougned Odor was out of the lineup for a second consecutive game because of a sore middle finger on his right hand. Odor injured the finger fielding a hard grounder to second on Tuesday. He’s day to day. ... Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion has reached base in 27 consecutive games.