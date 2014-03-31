Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays begin their campaign for a fifth trip to the playoffs in seven years when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to start a four-game set. Ben Zobrist, Evan Longoria, 2013 American League Rookie of the Year Wil Myers and James Loney lead an offense which was ranked fourth in the majors in on-base percentage (.329) a year ago. Toronto looks to start over after a rough 2013 season when it finished last in the American League East despite being expected to contend.

The Rays will again lean on a strong starting rotation as ace David Price takes to the mound for the opener. The Blue Jays’ staff struggled last year, but are always dangerous with sluggers Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion in the lineup. Toronto would be instantly better if they can get a healthier season out of leadoff hitter Jose Reyes after he played only 93 games in 2013, but he is already slowed by a strained hamstring.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), SunSports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (2013: 14-13, 4.21 ERA) vs. Rays LH David Price (2013: 10-8, 3.33)

Dickey looks to start his second season with the Blue Jays the way he ended the first when he won five of his last six decisions. The knuckleballer, who won the National League Cy Young Award with the New York Mets in 2012, has thrown at least 200 innings in three straight campaigns. Dickey is 4-3 lifetime – 3-1 in 2013 – against Tampa Bay with a 3.95 ERA over 70 2/3 innings.

Price, who was expected to be traded in the offseason, signed for at least one more year as the leader of one of the league’s best pitching staffs. The 2012 American League Cy Young winner was outstanding after missing seven weeks with an injury early last season, going 9-4 the last three months with a 2.53 ERA. Price is 13-2 all-time against the Jays with a 2.45 ERA in 117 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto brought in former Rays C Dioner Navarro as a free agent in the offseason and the Rays acquired C Ryan Hanigan from Cincinnati.

2. The Rays revamped the back of their bullpen, signing closer RHP Grant Balfour as the closer and acquiring RHP Heath Bell from Arizona.

3. Bautista has five lifetime homers against Price and Encarnacion boasts three.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Blue Jays 1