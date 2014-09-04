Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays have already clinched their first road series victory against the Tampa Bay Rays since 2007 and they will go for the sweep of the three-game set on Thursday night. The Blue Jays have slammed five homers – two by Dioner Navarro – and scored 15 runs in the series to pull within 4 ½ games of Detroit for the American League’s second wild card. Navarro has been a big thorn in the side of his former team this season with four homers and 12 RBIs in 15 contests.

Toronto veteran Mark Buehrle tries to snap out of a three-month slump as he goes to the mound against Tampa Bay’s Jake Odorizzi -- second on the team in wins with 10. Buehrle must contain Evan Longoria, who homered in the Blue Jays’ 7-4 victory Wednesday and boasts 21 RBIs in his last 20 games. Toronto has won fourth straight while the Rays have dropped seven of their last 10 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET; SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (11-9, 3.50 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (10-11, 4.03)

Buehrle has managed just one victory in nine decisions since June 1 and went 0-2 in August with a 5.76 ERA. The 35-year-old is 2-0 in four starts with a 2.70 ERA against Tampa Bay this season and 10-5 in 26 appearances (21 starts) all time versus the Rays with a 4.19 ERA. Ben Zobrist is 9-for-24 with four RBIs against Buehrle, who has given up 193 hits over 167 innings in 2014.

Odorizzi rebounded from a disastrous start to strike out seven and limit Boston to one hit over seven innings in his last outing. The Illinois native, who had yielded four homers and eight runs in his previous turn, owns a 2.92 ERA at home as opposed to a 5.61 mark on the road. Odorizzi has fanned 163 in 147 1/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) in 6 2/3 frames to beat Toronto on July 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays are 27th in the majors at home with only 44 homers after belting 81 during the 2013 season in their own stadium.

2. Toronto SS Jose Reyes has two hits in each of the first two games of the series and is 17-for-50 against the Rays this season.

3. Tampa Bay CF Desmond Jennings has missed six straight games due to a sore left knee and is not expected to play Thursday.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Rays 4