Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are beginning to reduce the names on their bloated disabled list and look to win their fourth straight when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. James Loney (oblique) returned to belt a two-run homer and Drew Smyly (shoulder) pitched 4 2/3 strong innings in his season debut as the Rays pounded Toronto 12-3 in the first of a three-game series Friday.

Tampa Bay has 10 players left on the DL with Loney and Smyly back while others are closing in on a return, including left-handed reliever Jake McGee. The Blue Jays have injury concerns as well, but could get slugger Jose Bautista (shoulder) back this weekend after missing the last three contests and activated outfielder Michael Saunders (knee) following Friday’s game. Toronto’s Devon Travis extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a solo homer Friday and has recorded 16 RBIs in his first 16 career outings. The Blue Jays will try for their fifth win in seven games.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, SNET-1 (Toronto), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Daniel Norris (1-1, 6.08 ERA) vs. Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (0-1, 21.32)

Norris began his season with two decent starts before lasting only 2 2/3 innings against Atlanta on Sunday while allowing five runs (four earned) and six hits. The 21-year-old from Tennessee limited the Rays to two runs and two hits – one of them a tape-measure home run by Steven Souza Jr. – over five innings without getting a decision April 14. Norris, who made one start last season, has struck out 10 and walked seven in 13 1/3 innings overall.

Ramirez gets his second start with the Rays after being pounded for nine runs (eight earned) and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings in his first at Toronto on April 15. The 24-year-old from Nicaragua, acquired from Seattle in a deal near the end of spring training, pitched one hitless inning of relief Sunday in his last appearance. Bautista homered off Ramirez in the game earlier this month and Kevin Pillar went 2-for-2 with a double against him.

WALK OFFS

1. Travis’ five homers tie him with Doug Ault (1977) for the second-most in franchise history by a rookie in April, behind only Carlos Delgado (eight, 1994).

2. Tampa Bay INF Tim Beckham is 6-for-10 with three runs scored, two homers and four RBIs as a pinch hitter in his career.

3. Toronto 3B Danny Valencia is 7-for-11 with four doubles and two RBIs in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Blue Jays 5