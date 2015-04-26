FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
April 26, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Chris Archer may be in the midst of a breakout season as he takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday when they attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. The 26-year-old right-hander did not allow an earned run in his last three starts, including one versus the Blue Jays, and has struck out 30 in 25 1/3 innings overall.

Archer, who went 19-16 combined the last two seasons, looks to extend Tampa Bay’s winning streak to five after rookie Tim Beckham’s two-run double in the eighth inning provided the go-ahead runs in a 4-2 victory Saturday. The Blue Jays came into the series after sweeping Baltimore in three games, but have been outscored 16-5 in the last two days. Slugger Jose Bautista (shoulder) could return to the lineup after missing the last four games for Toronto, which is 1-5 against the Rays. Josh Donaldson remains hot for the Blue Jays, going 20-for-45 with 11 RBIs in the last 11 games.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SNET-1 (Toronto), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (3-0, 4.00 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (2-2, 1.07)

Buehrle has bent without breaking in his first three starts while completing six innings in each outing and allowing 23 hits combined. The 36-year-old, who has 202 career victories, gave up only two runs in 21 2/3 frames over three starts at Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field last season. Logan Forsythe (.421) and Desmond Jennings (.400) have hit well against Buehrle, who is 11-5 (2-0 in six 2014 starts) with a 4.06 ERA versus the Rays in his career.

Archer has struck out 25 and walked four in 19 2/3 innings while giving up 10 hits over his last three starts, including the 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays. The North Carolina native surrendered two hits in seven shutout innings, striking out 11, against Toronto on April 16 and is 3-1 lifetime versus the Blue Jays with a 2.98 ERA in 10 meetings. Edwin Encarnacion is 4-for-23 against Archer, but has belted three homers and knocked in six runs.

WALK OFFS

1. Toronto’s rookie 2B Devon Travis went 2-for-4 on Saturday to increase his hitting streak to 11 games.

2. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria is starting to warm up after going 8-for-16 with two RBIs during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Blue Jays OF Michael Saunders made his season debut Saturday after recovering from a knee injury and went 0-for-2 with a walk.

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Blue Jays 2

