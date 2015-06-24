Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

Leadoff hitter Kevin Kiermaier has been a major force while batting .358 in June for the Tampa Bay Rays to go along with his standout defense in center field. Kiermaier, who is 8-for-17 with five runs scored in his last four contests, looks to stay hot as the Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday in the rubber match of a three-game set.

Kiermaier recorded two hits in the 4-3 victory on Tuesday as Tampa Bay won for the ninth time in 12 games and improved to 7-2 against the Blue Jays in 2015. Marco Estrada goes after his fifth straight win for Toronto, which has permitted 27 runs while losing three of its last four contests, against crafty right-hander Nathan Karns. Former Rays catcher Dioner Navarro is 5-for-8 with two homers, two RBIs and four runs scored in the series while Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar has hit safely in eight straight games. Josh Donaldson is due for Toronto after going just 6-for-40 in the last 10 games.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (5-3, 3.92 ERA) vs. Rays RH Nathan Karns (4-3, 3.53)

Estrada is 4-0 while allowing 12 runs (11 earned) during his winning streak, including seven innings of one-hit ball in his last outing versus Baltimore. The 31-year-old Long Beach State product walked seven in his last two starts, but has held right-handed hitters to a .216 batting average overall. David DeJesus is 4-for-17 with a homer against Estrada, who has held the Rays to two hits in 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in 2015.

Karns is averaging fewer than six innings per outing, but the 27-year-old has limited opponents to two runs or fewer in 10 of his 14 starts this season. The Texas Tech product permitted one run over 5 1/3 frames last time out against Cleveland and has struck out 12 while walking just two in his past two starts. Karns held Toronto to two hits in seven scoreless innings to beat the Blue Jays in their only meeting last September.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay INF Logan Forsythe has compiled 17 hits in his last 10 contests to raise his average to .293.

2. Toronto manager John Gibbons told reporters Tuesday that LHP Brett Cecil was removed as the team’s closer.

3. Rays SS Asdrubal Cabrera is 7-for-22 with a pair of homers - including a solo blast Tuesday - in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Blue Jays 4