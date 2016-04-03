Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays came within two wins of reaching the World Series last fall and begin their quest to advance one more round Sunday with the first contest of a four-game road series against the revamped Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays, who scored 127 more runs than anyone and led the majors in homers in 2015, will be tested in the season opener against talented right-hander Chris Archer.

Jose Bautista, Edwin Encarnacion and American League MVP Josh Donaldson combined for 120 home runs last season and the Blue Jays will get a full season of shortstop Troy Tulowitzki in the lineup. The biggest loss for Toronto is starting pitcher David Price and a lot will depend on new ace Marcus Stroman, who gets the ball in the opener. The Rays finished below .500 the last two seasons after making the playoffs in four of the previous six campaigns, and added some juice to an offense that finished second-to-last in the American League in runs scored in 2015. Newcomers - including first baseman Logan Morrison, outfielder-designated hitter Corey Dickerson, shortstop Brad Miller and catcher Hank Conger - are all expected in Tampa Bay’s lineup Sunday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (2015: 4-0, 1.67 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (12-13, 3.23)

Stroman missed most of last season after suffering a torn ACL in the spring and was outstanding when he returned, including three decent postseason starts. The 24-year-old Duke product went 11-6 with a 3.65 ERA in 26 games his rookie season in 2014, including 1-1 against the Rays. Stroman won his only start at Tampa Bay in September 2014, allowing two runs and seven hits over six innings, and gave up three runs in 13 2/3 frames this spring.

Archer became an All Star for the first time in 2015, breaking the club record for a single season with 252 strikeouts in 212 innings. The 27-year-old North Carolina native was only 3-8 at home last season, but had a better ERA (3.11) and batting average against (.213) at Tropicana Field than he did on the road where he went 9-5. Archer is 5-3 with a 3.26 ERA in his career against the Blue Jays and has held Bautista and Encarnacion to 10-for-69 with four homers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier, who won his first Gold Glove last season, battied .315 in 16 games against Toronto in 2015.

2. The Blue Jays acquired RHP Drew Storen in the offseason and the club announced he will set up for 21-year-old closer RHP Roberto Osuna.

3. The Rays won the season series against Toronto last season 10-9 and Archer had three of the victories.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Blue Jays 3