Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

Edwin Encarnacion didn’t need much action in the spring to find his form in the regular-season opener for the Toronto Blue Jays, knocking in a pair of runs with two hits. The veteran designated hitter will try to add some more production as the Blue Jays go for two in a row against the host Tampa Bay Rays on Monday in the second contest of their four-game series.

Encarnacion, who belted 39 homers in 2015, was limited to five minor-league games in the spring due to an abscessed tooth and a minor oblique injury before going 2-for-4 on Sunday while Troy Tulowitzki drilled a two-run homer. R.A. Dickey gets the start Monday for Toronto after Marcus Stroman’s solid effort of eight-plus innings led to a 5-3 victory in the opener and will oppose Drew Smyly. The Rays scored two runs in the ninth inning, including a solo blast by Corey Dickerson in his debut with the team, after managing only an RBI single by Evan Longoria in the first eight. Tampa Bay’s other three newcomers in the lineup - Logan Morrison, Hank Conger and Brad Miller - combined for one hit in 11 at-bats.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (2015: 11-11, 3.91 ERA) vs. Rays LH Drew Smyly (2015: 5-2, 3.11)

Dickey got off to a slow start last year before finishing strong with eight victories in his final nine decisions and registered a 2.43 ERA in September. The 41-year-old knuckleballer was a much better pitcher at home (9-3, 3.11 ERA) than on the road (2-8, 4.83) last season. Longoria is 11-for-43 with two homers and eight RBIs versus Dickey, who was 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA against the Rays in 2015.

Smyly missed three months last season with a shoulder injury and appears to be ready to go, allowing six runs and 10 hits in 20 innings during the spring. The 26-year-old Arkansas native returned in late August last year and won his final five decisions while posting a 2.50 ERA in September. Josh Donaldson is 5-for-8 with a pair of doubles and a homer against Smyly, who has allowed two runs in 16 1/3 career innings versus Toronto.

1. Toronto signed free-agent LH Franklin Morales on Saturday and optioned RH Ryan Tepera to Triple-A Buffalo.

2. Longoria made his eighth Opening Day start - all at 3B - to tie OF Carl Crawford for the franchise record.

3. Despite the loss, the Rays are 53-24 against the Blue Jays at home since Sept. 8, 2007.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Rays 4