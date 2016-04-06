Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

Less than 24 hours after recording their first win of the season on a unique game-ending interference call, the Tampa Bay Rays vie for a split of their season-opening four-game series when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. Logan Forsythe belted a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and had his leg taken out by Jose Bautista in the ninth on a double-play attempt, which was confirmed during video review to seal a 3-2 victory.

Forsythe was 0-for-8 in the first two games before notching three hits on Tuesday, prompting Rays manager Kevin Cash to tell reporters, “That’s the type of player (Forsythe) has become. We’re fortunate to have him.” The Blue Jays left 11 on base and were just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position Tuesday after winning the first two games of the series. J.A. Happ will try to give Toronto its fourth consecutive solid start to start the season when he opposes fellow left-hander Matt Moore in the series finale. Blue Jays sluggers Edwin Encarnacion and Bautista are due after going without a homer in the first three games of the campaign.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (2015: 11-8, 3.61 ERA) vs. Rays LH Matt Moore (2015: 3-4, 5.43)

Happ set career highs last season while spending time with Seattle and Pittsburgh, working 172 innings and striking out 151 while coming within one win of his personal best. The 33-year-old Northwestern product was 19-20 with Toronto from 2012-14 and posted a 2.08 ERA in two starts against the Rays last season. Steve Pearce is 7-for-19 with three homers versus Happ, who has registered a 7.64 ERA in 17 2/3 innings at Tropicana Field in his career.

Moore struggled when he returned from Tommy John surgery in early July but finished strong and was outstanding this spring. The 26-year-old allowed four runs in 26 2/3 innings over his final four starts of 2015, including a win over Toronto, and limited opponents to a .184 batting average in the Grapefruit League. Russell Martin is 3-for-7 with two homers versus Moore, who is 5-2 with a 3.04 ERA in nine career outings against the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto LHP Brett Cecil gave up an earned run for the first time in 39 outings, ending his run tied with Craig Kimbrel for the longest such streak since 1913.

2. Tampa Bay OF-DH Corey Dickerson homered for the second time in three games with his new club on Tuesday.

3. Bautista has reached base eight times (five walks) in 13 trips to the plate over the first three contests.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Blue Jays 3