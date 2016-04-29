Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

The sputtering Toronto Blue Jays look to begin turning things around when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday for the opener of a three-game series between American League East rivals. The Blue Jays come in after being swept in three by the Chicago White Sox and have dropped six of eight contests, falling within one-half game of last place.

Toronto’s lineup has totaled 217 strikeouts, second-most in the league behind Houston through Wednesday, and has a .225 batting average with runners in scoring position after leading the majors at .286 last season. The Blue Jays will send right-hander Aaron Sanchez to the mound against Tampa Bay lefty Drew Smyly, who has been outstanding since losing to the Blue Jays on April 4. The Rays could not complete a three-game sweep of Baltimore Wednesday despite allowing just three hits, dropping a 3-1 decision. Tampa Bay, which split a four-game set at home against Toronto to open the season, is 7-4 over its last 11 games and leadoff hitter Logan Forsythe is batting .395 in that stretch.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet-1 (Toronto), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 3.33 ERA) vs. Rays LH Drew Smyly (1-2, 2.51)

Sanchez was roughed up by Oakland last time out, giving up six runs and 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings, after opening the season with three straight quality starts. One of those outings was against the Rays when the 23-year-old allowed one run and five hits over seven innings in a no-decision. Corey Dickerson homered for Tampa Bay’s only run in that one against Sanchez, who has 23 strikeouts and eight walks in 24 1/3 frames overall.

Smyly has stepped up with three straight strong outings, permitting just four runs (three earned) and 10 hits across 22 innings combined while going 1-1. The Arkansas native struck out 28 and walked four over those three starts and owns a 0.73 WHIP overall. Josh Donaldson is 6-for-11 with two homers versus Smyly, who is 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in six career games against Toronto after surrendering five runs in 6 2/3 innings of his season debut.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr. went 6-for-15 with three homers in the opening series against the Blue Jays.

2. Toronto CF Kevin Pillar is 8-for-18 during a five-game hitting streak, but is 0-for-5 in his career versus Smyly.

3. Rays 1B Logan Morrison has hit safely in four consecutive games to raise his average to .107.

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Blue Jays 2