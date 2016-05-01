Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

Logan Forsythe is enjoying quite the power surge at the plate to provide a jolt for the ailing offense of the Tampa Bay Rays. After recording five hits in his last two contests, Forsythe looks to continue his good fortune on Sunday afternoon as the Rays vie for a series victory versus the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

Forsythe homered and had an RBI single among his three hits in Saturday’s 4-3 victory and is 11-for-21 (.524) during Tampa Bay’s 4-2 stretch over the last six games. Teammate Evan Longoria also went deep and could be on his way to breaking out of a 4-for-28 slump as he faces Sunday starter Marcus Stroman, against whom he is 5-for-9 with a homer in his career. Slugger Jose Bautista launched a two-run shot on Saturday, but is 1-for-15 in his career against the Rays starter Jake Odorizzi. Troy Tulowitzki (0-for-12) and Edwin Encarnacion (0-for-11) are mired in tough stretches at the plate for the Blue Jays, who have dropped four of their last five.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (3-0, 4.37 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 3.58)

Stroman looks to celebrate his 25th birthday by making his second strong performance versus Tampa Bay this season. The right-hander improved to 2-1 in his career against the Rays by allowing three runs on six hits in eight innings en route to a 5-3 win on April 3. Stroman was not as fortunate in his last turn, permitting four runs in 6 2/3 innings of a no-decision versus the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Odorizzi remains in search of his first victory this season despite yielding two or fewer runs in three of his five starts. The 25-year-old allowed one run on seven hits in five innings en route to a no-decision versus Baltimore on Monday. Odorizzi was left with the same result on April 5 against Toronto despite permitting two runs on four hits and striking out a season-high 10 batters.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto CF Kevin Pillar is 10-for-25 with four RBIs and four runs scored in his last seven contests.

2. Tampa Bay LF Desmond Jennings is 0-for-21 in his last six games.

3. Blue Jays C Russell Martin is dealing with lingering issues with neck spasms, causing him to miss Saturday’s tilt.

PREDICTION: Rays 2, Blue Jays 1