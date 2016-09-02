Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

Right-hander Alex Cobb will make a major-league start for the first time in more than 23 months when his Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to open a three-game set. Cobb underwent Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss all of last season and most of 2016, and faces a stiff challenge out of the gate against the American League East-leading Blue Jays.

“He’s worked really hard through the injury to get back,” Rays manager Kevin Cash told the Tampa Bay Times of Cobb, who makes his first MLB start since Sept. 28, 2014. “Let him get his innings in, as many as possible here in September, let him have some success and go into the offseason feeling normal.” Cobb told reporters he “has a ways to go” and the 28-year-old will be severely tested against Toronto, which is second in the AL in runs scored and homers while leading the East by two games. The Blue Jays have won five of their last six games, including Wednesday’s 5-3 triumph versus Baltimore, but are just 6-7 against last-place Tampa Bay this season. Toronto’s Josh Donaldson is making a run at a second straight AL MVP, launching six homers in the last seven contests and boasting a 10-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Toronto), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (9-5, 4.58 ERA) vs. Rays RH Alex Cobb (2014: 10-9, 2.87)

Stroman had a run of four straight starts allowing three runs or fewer come to an end Saturday against Minnesota, which got to him for five runs and nine hits in six innings. He was rocked for seven runs and a season-high 13 hits in 5 2/3 frames the last time he faced Tampa Bay on May 17. Rays third baseman Evan Longoria is 8-for-16 with two homers and two doubles against the 25-year-old Stroman, who is 3-2 with a 4.96 ERA in five career starts against Tampa Bay.

Cobb struggled in his eight minor league starts -- split between Class-A and Triple-A -- going 0-3 with a 6.65 ERA across 21 2/3 innings. The Boston native, who is 35-23 with a 3.21 ERA in his career and needs four outs to reach 500 innings, has surrendered homers to Edwin Encarnacion and Troy Tulowitzki. Cobb is 2-2 (0-2 in 2014) with a 4.63 ERA in four lifetime games against the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto C Russell Martin belted nine homers and recorded 22 RBIs in August, but is just 3-for-31 against the Rays this season.

2. The Rays optioned INF Tim Beckham to the minors following Wednesday’s loss in Boston after he showed a lack of hustle while failing to score on a play.

3. Blue Jays LF Michael Saunders has hit four homers and RF Jose Bautista is 11-for-36 with two blasts against Tampa Bay in 2016.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Blue Jays 5