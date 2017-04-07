Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

Kendrys Morales made a major impact for the first time this season in the series opener and hopes to build off that performance when his Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in the second of a four-game set. Morales delivered a two-out grand slam in the third inning Thursday and the Blue Jays held on for their first victory of the season - a 5-2 triumph.

Morales, who Toronto expects to make up for some of the production lost when Edwin Encarnacion left as a free agent and signed with Cleveland, is 2-for-12 while teammates Jose Bautista (1-for-11) and Troy Tulowitzki (0-for-13) have yet to be heard from. Left-hander Francisco Liriano makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay counters with righty Matt Andriese, who did not face Toronto last season after making seven appearances against the division rival in 2015. The Rays evened their record (2-2) with the setback but continue to get good swings from outfielder Steven Souza Jr., who is 6-for-11 with a pair of doubles in the last three games. The Rays, who won 11 of 19 against the Blue Jays last season, outhit Toronto 8-5 on Thursday but went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (2016: 8-13, 4.69 ERA) vs. Rays RH Matt Andriese (2016: 8-8, 4.37)

Liriano starts the season four wins shy of 100 for his career and went 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 10 appearances (eight starts) with the Blue Jays after being acquired from Pittsburgh. The 33-year-old Dominican Republic native was 2-7 on the road last season and has traditionally struggled in April, registering an 8-19 record in his career with a 5.25 ERA. Evan Longoria is 6-for-19 with a homer versus Liriano, who is 2-3 with a 5.02 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts) against the Rays.

Andriese won the fifth starter role despite a rough second half of last season when he went 2-6 with a 6.03 ERA after a strong pre-All Star Game stretch when he was 6-2 with a 2.77 mark. The 27-year-old made 19 starts in 29 appearances last season and could return to the bullpen if offseason acquisition Jose DeLeon gets off to a strong start in the minors. Justin Smoak is 3-for-3 with a homer versus Andriese, who is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA in seven appearances (three starts) against Toronto.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay OF-DH Corey Dickerson is 4-for-8 with a homer and a double in his last two contests.

2. Toronto RHP Roberto Osuna (neck) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Saturday and the closer is expected to be available for the home opener Tuesday.

3. The Rays bullpen has allowed just one earned run in 10 2/3 innings of work with nine strikeouts and two walks in the first four games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Rays 5