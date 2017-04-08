Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are showing signs their offense may be much improved this season and they hope to build on the hot start when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in the third of a four-game set. The Rays, who finished 14th in the American League in scoring last season, have averaged seven runs in their three wins after outslugging the Blue Jays 10-8 on Friday.

Steven Souza Jr. had the go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning Friday and is 7-for-18 to start the season, while Evan Longoria hit his second homer and boasts five RBIs in the first five contests for Tampa Bay. Rays ace Chris Archer looks to follow up a strong season debut when he takes to mound Friday against Aaron Sanchez, who makes his first start of 2017 after winning 15 of 17 decisions last season in his first as a full-time starter. Toronto is 1-3 through the first four games, but got one of its struggling sluggers going as Troy Tulowitzki recorded a double, a homer and four RBIs in Friday’s loss - his first two hits of the campaign. Former American League MVP Josh Donaldson has led the way for the Blue Jays with six hits after belting his first homer of the season in the second game of the series.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet One (Toronto), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (2016: 15-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (1-0, 2.57)

Sanchez went through a side session without issues recently and should be ready to go after suffering a finger injury during the spring, when he struggled with an 8.44 ERA in 10 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old Californian was especially tough on the road last season, going 9-1 with a 2.14 ERA while allowing opponents to bat .214. Kevin Kiermaier is 3-for-7 with a double and Longoria is just 1-for-14 against Sanchez, who was 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts versus Tampa Bay last year.

Archer began the process of forgetting a 19-loss season in 2016 with a solid outing on Opening Day, limiting the New York Yankees to two runs on seven hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and one walk. The 28-year-old North Carolina native, who has 800 strikeouts in 773 career innings, registered a 3.25 ERA after the All-Star Game in 2016 and is coming off a 108-pitch outing. Kendrys Morales is 10-for-16 with a pair of homers against Archer, who is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA in 19 career starts versus Toronto.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto CF Kevin Pillar has hit safely in each of the first four games, going 5-for-15 after notching two Friday.

2. Tampa Bay 1B/DH Logan Morrison had a pair of hits off the bench Friday and is 8-for-15 with five RBIs in the first five contests.

3. Toronto C Russell Martin, who sat out Friday in favor of C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, is 0-for-9 with three strikeouts in the early going.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Blue Jays 2