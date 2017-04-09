Preview: Blue Jays at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays can win their second straight series against an American League East foe to open the season when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in the finale of a four-game set. Mallex Smith reached base all five at-bats Saturday and scored the winning run on Brad Miller’s bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning for a 3-2 victory to match the best six-game start in franchise history (4-2).

Smith adds much-needed speed to the Tampa Bay lineup and the former Atlanta Braves outfielder walked three times, stole his second and third bases of the season and doubled to open the 11th inning. “I love the way that we’re competing and we’re finding ways to win games,” Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters. “. … The chemistry, the culture that’s going on in this clubhouse right now, these types of wins make it that much stronger.” The Blue Jays (1-4) continue to struggle with the bats as they managed just five hits - none against Tampa Bay’s bullpen after letting a 2-1 lead get away in the eighth. Troy Tulowitzki is starting to warm up for Toronto with five RBIs in the last two games, but Jose Bautista is 2-for-19 with nine strikeouts out of the gate.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.00)

Estrada pitched reasonably well in his season debut, allowing two runs on five hits and a pair of walks in six innings to gain a no-decision in the 3-2 loss to Baltimore. The 33-year-old from Mexico recorded 22 victories and a 3.30 ERA the previous two years combined to establish himself in the rotation while going 6-2 with a .193 opponents’ batting average on the road in 2016. Corey Dickerson is 4-for-8 versus Estrada, who went 0-3 with a 6.46 ERA against Tampa Bay in three starts last season.

Odorizzi was victimized by the long ball in his first start of the campaign, allowing a pair that led to four runs against on seven hits over six innings in a loss to the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old Illinois native, who is 30-31 in in his career, went 7-1 with a 2.71 ERA in 14 starts after the All-Star Game last season. Devon Travis is 6-for-12 while Bautista has managed just three hits in 25 at-bats against Odorizzi, who went 1-0 with a 2.40 ERA in five starts versus the Blue Jays in 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto C Russell Martin is 0-for-11 in his first four games of the season, but has drawn six bases on balls.

2. Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr. has hit safely in five straight games and is 9-for-22 overall after notching two hits Saturday.

3. The Blue Jays are near the bottom of the league in the early going at 6-for-37 with runners in scoring position.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Blue Jays 4