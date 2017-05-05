The Toronto Blue Jays possess the worst record in the majors and look to start a turnaround when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday for the opener of their three-game series. Toronto sits 10 games below .500 as it waits for the left side of its infield - Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki - to return from injuries.

Third baseman Donaldson (calf) has been sidelined since April 13 while shortstop Tulowitzki (hamstring) has been out since April 21, but both could return early next week. The Blue Jays took two of three from Tampa Bay last week, allowing just one run in each of the victories. Tampa Bay's Chris Archer has settled for two no-decisions against Toronto this season despite posting a stellar 1.80 ERA and allowing nine hits in 15 innings. The Rays, who beat Miami 5-1 on Thursday, have won three of their last four games - yielding just four runs in the victories.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (2-2, 3.97 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (2-1, 3.43)

Liriano defeated Tampa Bay on Saturday, when he allowed one run and four hits over five innings. The 33-year-old has issued a whopping 15 walks in 22 2/3 frames this season but has served up just one homer. Liriano is 3-3 with a 5.49 ERA in 12 career appearances (11 starts) versus the Rays and has struggled against Evan Longoria (7-for-23, two homers).

Archer is winless in his last three turns, the most recent an outing on Sunday in which he limited Toronto to one run and four hits over 7 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old gave up nine runs over 11 2/3 frames in his previous two turns, serving up three homers in a loss to Baltimore on April 24. Archer is 6-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 21 career starts against the Blue Jays and has experienced major difficulties with Kendrys Morales (13-of-22, two homers, four doubles).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays SS Tim Beckham recorded his second career two-homer performance on Thursday, with his other coming on April 26 versus Baltimore.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista has gone deep just once in his last 12 games and has belted only two homers this season.

3. Tampa Bay placed Erasmo Ramirez on the paternity list and recalled fellow RHP Chih-Wei Hu from Triple-A Durham.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Blue Jays 0