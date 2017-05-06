Designated hitter Kendrys Morales looks to continue his power surge at Tropicana Field this season when his Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday for the second of a three-game set. Morales is 7-for-20 with three doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs in five contests at Tampa Bay in 2017 after going deep twice Friday as the Blue Jays rallied for an 8-4 victory.

Justin Smoak also homered in the series opener for Toronto to extend his hitting streak to six games (9-for-23) while leadoff batter Kevin Pillar recorded three hits and an RBI to hit safely for the fourth straight contest (7-for-18). Marco Estrada hopes to register his fifth consecutive quality start for the Blue Jays and he will oppose fellow right-hander Jake Odorizzi on Saturday as the clubs play for the ninth time in a little over a month (4-4 in the first eight). The Rays’ bullpen allowed five runs in the eighth inning as they lost for the third time in four games at home. Tampa Bay third baseman Evan Longoria, who has been bothered by a foot injury of late, had three hits Friday after going 4-for-37 in his previous nine contests.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (1-1, 2.43 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (1-1, 3.50)

Estrada has strung together four straight strong outings since a loss at Tampa Bay, allowing three runs combined over 26 innings, but managed just one victory during that stretch. The 33-year-old Mexican gave up five runs on seven hits over five innings in the earlier matchup with Rays and is 1-5 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances (seven starts) against Tampa Bay in his career. Corey Dickerson is 5-for-11 with a homer versus Estrada, who has completed at least six innings in five of six starts in 2017.

Odorizzi limited Miami to two runs (one earned) on a pair of hits over five innings Monday in his first start since April 15 due to a hamstring injury that landed him on the disabled list. The 27-year-old Illinois native gave up two runs on two hits over six innings to beat the Blue Jays on April 9, improving to 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 12 career games against Toronto. Devon Travis is 6-for-15 versus Odorizzi, who boasts 14 strikeouts and just four walks in 18 innings this season but has surrendered four homers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier left Friday’s game with a right hand injury, but X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista is 5-for-28 with 11 strikeouts - four on Friday - against the Rays this season.

3. Rays SS Tim Beckham is 10-for-32 with four homers and nine RBIs over the last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Rays 3