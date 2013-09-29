FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blue Jays 7, Rays 2
September 29, 2013 / 5:52 AM / 4 years ago

Blue Jays 7, Rays 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATE Wild Card in 2ND graph)

Blue Jays 7, Rays 2: Adam Lind had three RBIs and J.A. Happ pitched 7 1/3 solid innings as host Toronto prevented Tampa Bay from clinching an American League wild-card berth.

Ryan Goins and Kevin Pillar each hit two-run homers in the fifth inning as the Blue Jays beat the Rays for the second straight day. Tampa Bay fell a game behind the Cleveland Indians for the first wild card and is tied for the second spot with the Texas Rangers.

Lind stroked a tying single in the third inning and smacked a two-run single in the fourth off Alex Torres (4-2) to give Toronto a 3-1 lead. Goins hit a blast to right off Jamey Wright in the following frame and Pillar took Brandon Gomes deep three batters later to give the Blue Jays a six-run lead.

Happ (5-7) allowed one run and five hits before departing. Two relievers combined to record the final five outs.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Ben Zobrist doubled and scored on a single by rookie Wil Myers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rays starter Chris Archer was pulled after 2 1/3 innings and allowed one run and five hits. … Lind was pinch-hit for in the fifth after the back ailment that sidelined him the previous two days flared up. … Zobrist had two hits and is 7-for-12 over the last three games.

