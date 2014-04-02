Blue Jays 4, Rays 2: Drew Hutchison threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Adam Lind belted a three-run homer as visiting Toronto gained a measure of revenge against Tampa Bay.

Making just his 12th major-league start - and first since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2012 - Hutchison (1-0) scattered three hits and three walks while striking out four as the Blue Jays bounced back from a season-opening 9-2 defeat. Two relievers bridged the gap to Sergio Santos, who struck out the side around Desmond Jennings’ RBI double to secure his first save.

Alex Cobb (0-1) struggled from start to finish, charged with four runs on five hits while walking four over five innings. Jennings and Matt Joyce each had two of the Rays’ seven hits.

Lind kicked off the scoring in style, drilling a shot over the center-field wall to bring home Melky Cabrera and Jose Bautista ahead of him. Jonathan Diaz extended the lead in the fourth with a single up the middle that scored Brett Lawrie, who had reached on a one-out walk.

Hutchison hit his first patch of trouble in the sixth - leaving with two men on and one out - but Aaron Loup forced Ben Zobrist to ground out and Evan Longoria to line out to first to end the threat. Wil Myers put Tampa Bay on the board in the eighth with a double to the center-field warning track off Steve Delabar, but the reliever halted the Rays’ rally by getting Zobrist to pop out in the infield.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes underwent an MRI that revealed inflammation in his troublesome left hamstring. Toronto placed Reyes on the 15-day disabled list Monday after he lasted just a half-inning in the season opener. ... Toronto hasn’t won a series at Tropicana Field since April 2007, going 0-19-1 in that span. ... Joyce is 4-for-5 with two walks, two runs scored and three RBIs through the first two games of the series.