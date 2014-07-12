FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rays 10, Blue Jays 3
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 12, 2014 / 11:58 PM / 3 years ago

Rays 10, Blue Jays 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rays 10, Blue Jays 3: Kevin Kiermaier recorded three hits and three RBIs, knocking in a pair in the sixth inning as Tampa Bay scored six times to pull away from visiting Toronto.

Matt Joyce also finished with three RBIs and Ben Zobrist – playing in his 1,000th major-league game – drove in two more as the Rays snapped a four-game losing streak against the Blue Jays. Jake Odorizzi (5-8) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings to win for the third time in his last four decisions.

Dioner Navarro collected two hits and an RBI while Juan Francisco doubled and knocked in a run for Toronto, which has lost seven of its last nine. Drew Hutchison (6-8) yielded six runs – four in the sixth – on six hits and five walks while striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings to lose for the fourth time in five starts.

Hutchison walked three in the sixth, including Cole Figueroa with the bases loaded to put the Rays in front, and Kiermaier chopped a single through the left side to plate two more off J.A. Happ. Zobrist pushed another across with a base hit and Joyce capped with rally with a two-run single.

Kiermaier reached on a hustle double and scored on Joyce’s sacrifice fly in the first before Colby Rasmus tripled and came home to tie it for the Blue Jays on Francisco’s sacrifice fly in the second. Navarro’s run-scoring base hit gave Toronto a 2-1 lead in the fourth and Jose Molina’s RBI single equalized in the bottom of the frame.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tampa Bay CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) and Rays C Ryan Hanigan (sore left side) were held out of the lineup. … Toronto placed OF Nolan Reimold (left calf strain) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled OF Anthony Gose, who lined an RBI single in the seventh inning on Saturday, from Triple-A Buffalo. … Rocker Joan Jett, who performed a concert after the game, threw out the ceremonial first pitch and did the P.A. announcing for two full innings.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.