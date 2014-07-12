Rays 10, Blue Jays 3: Kevin Kiermaier recorded three hits and three RBIs, knocking in a pair in the sixth inning as Tampa Bay scored six times to pull away from visiting Toronto.

Matt Joyce also finished with three RBIs and Ben Zobrist – playing in his 1,000th major-league game – drove in two more as the Rays snapped a four-game losing streak against the Blue Jays. Jake Odorizzi (5-8) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings to win for the third time in his last four decisions.

Dioner Navarro collected two hits and an RBI while Juan Francisco doubled and knocked in a run for Toronto, which has lost seven of its last nine. Drew Hutchison (6-8) yielded six runs – four in the sixth – on six hits and five walks while striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings to lose for the fourth time in five starts.

Hutchison walked three in the sixth, including Cole Figueroa with the bases loaded to put the Rays in front, and Kiermaier chopped a single through the left side to plate two more off J.A. Happ. Zobrist pushed another across with a base hit and Joyce capped with rally with a two-run single.

Kiermaier reached on a hustle double and scored on Joyce’s sacrifice fly in the first before Colby Rasmus tripled and came home to tie it for the Blue Jays on Francisco’s sacrifice fly in the second. Navarro’s run-scoring base hit gave Toronto a 2-1 lead in the fourth and Jose Molina’s RBI single equalized in the bottom of the frame.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tampa Bay CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) and Rays C Ryan Hanigan (sore left side) were held out of the lineup. … Toronto placed OF Nolan Reimold (left calf strain) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled OF Anthony Gose, who lined an RBI single in the seventh inning on Saturday, from Triple-A Buffalo. … Rocker Joan Jett, who performed a concert after the game, threw out the ceremonial first pitch and did the P.A. announcing for two full innings.