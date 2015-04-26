Rays 5, Blue Jays 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Chris Archer made his fourth consecutive start without giving up an earned run and Brandon Guyer hit a home run to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Archer struck out seven and gave up just two hits in seven innings of work to improve to 3-2 this season. The Rays won their fifth straight game and are in first place in the American League East.

Guyer, the left fielder, led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run against Blue Jays starter Mark Buehrle over the outstretched glove of Blue Jays outfielder Dalton Pompey to give the Rays (11-8) a 1-0 lead. He would add a two-RBI single in the sixth inning that scored shortstop Tim Beckham and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier to put the Rays up 5-0.

Rays third baseman Evan Longoria went 3-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. Longoria is 7-for-7 in the past two games and his batting average has climbed 88 points to .306. Beckham and Kiermaier had two hits apiece and Beckham scored two runs.

Buehrle gave up five runs on 13 hits in 5 2/3 innings. He escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the bottom of the fourth with only one run on Guyer’s sacrifice fly. Buehrle faced a similar situation in the bottom of the sixth inning and got catcher Rene Rivera to ground into a 5-2-3 double play but gave up Guyer’s single and was replaced by Marco Estrada.

Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak had an RBI single in the ninth off Rays reliever Matt Andriese.

NOTES: Rays CF Desmond Jennings was not in the lineup Sunday after dealing with soreness in his knee during the game Saturday. Jennings removed himself from that game after seven innings and is considered day-to-day. ... Blue Jays OF Jose Bautista missed his fifth consecutive game with a sore shoulder but should return to the lineup in the next couple days. ... Rays RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) continues his rehab assignment in Triple-A Durham on Sunday.