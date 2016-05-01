Blue Jays 5, Rays 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Blue Jays and Rays took a pitchers’ duel into the ninth inning, but Tampa Bay missed a chance for an inning-ending double play in the ninth and Troy Tulowitzki followed with a three-run home run as Toronto and Marcus Stroman pulled out a 5-1 win on Sunday at Tropicana Field.

Stroman (4-0), who went eight innings in an Opening Day win at the Rays, did the same Sunday, holding Tampa Bay to three hits and one run while striking out nine.

Toronto (12-14) got a break with one out in the ninth, tied 1-1, when Edwin Encarnacion’s bases-loaded ground ball was hit deep into the shift, with no one to cover second, so rather than a double play to end the inning, there was an out at first and the go-ahead run scored.

Tulowitzki followed with a home run off closer Alex Colome, who came in with a 1.08 ERA. The Tampa Bay bullpen had opened the inning by allowing a double and two walks to load the bases, a rare breakdown from what had been a stellar part of the Rays’ first month.

Tampa Bay (11-13) spoiled a strong start by Jake Odorizzi, who threw seven innings and held Toronto to one run on two hits. The Rays have lost three of four games, scoring exactly one run in each of the losses. Xavier Cedeno (2-1), who gave up the double and walk to start the ninth, took the loss.

Tulowitzki, who came into the game hitting just .169, got his fifth home run of the season and three RBIs after totaling 10 in the Jays’ first 25 games.

Odorizzi hadn’t allowed a hit until one out in the fourth inning, when Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson ripped a shot to left field for his ninth home run of the season and a 1-0 lead. Stroman gave up a single to Logan Forsythe to lead off the game, but stayed out of trouble -- he needed only five pitches for a 1-2-3 second and allowed only a third-inning single to Hank Conger through five innings after that.

Conger, who had not thrown out a baserunner in his last 49 steal attempts against him, got Toronto’s Ezequiel Carrera trying to steal second to end the fifth inning.

The Rays tied the game in the sixth inning with a solo home run of their own, as Evan Longoria sent a shot to left-center field to tie the game at 1-1. Longoria now has five home runs, tying him with Steven Souza and Corey Dickerson for the team lead.

Odorizzi lasted seven innings, striking out Tulowitzki on his 106th pitch with a runner at second to end the seventh. He held the Jays to one run on two hits, striking out six and walking two in what would end up a no-decision.

NOTES: Counting Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Rays, Toronto is now 0-11 this season when allowing four runs or more. The Jays are 11-3 when allowing three or fewer runs. ... The Rays had back-to-back starts where the only hits allowed by their starting pitchers were home runs -- two by LHP Drew Smyly on Friday and just one by RHP Chris Archer on Saturday. That had happened only 11 times in the Rays’ history. ... The Rays open interleague play on Tuesday with a two-game set against the Dodgers -- they went 14-6 in interleague play last season, their third-best mark ever. ... Toronto also gets the Dodgers next weekend with a three-game series after getting the Rangers for four games in Toronto.