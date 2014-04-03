Back after two years, Jays’ Hutchison beats Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Blue Jays right-hander Drew Hutchison last toed the rubber in a major league game almost two years ago. Since then, he underwent Tommy John surgery, survived the long road back to full health and dazzled Toronto’s coaches and staff as one of the biggest bright spots of the team’s spring.

His regular-season debut, his long-awaited return, was no different.

Hutchison led the Blue Jays to a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field.

The 23-year-old righty scattered three hits, walked three batters and struck out four over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. It was Hutchison’s first major league win since June 3, 2012. He was injured two weeks later, and his elbow was reconstructed in August 2012.

“I think coming out of spring training, I was just ready to go, so it was a good start,” Hutchison said. “I‘m glad we got the win, and I‘m ready to get going.”

Hutchison was effective and efficient while helping the Blue Jays even the season-opening series at a game apiece. He gave up a leadoff single to Tampa Bay shortstop Yunel Escobar in the top of the sixth and followed that up by walking left fielder Matt Joyce. He managed to retire right fielder Wil Myers, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, before manager John Gibbons walked to the mound to take Hutchison out of the game.

Hutchison threw only 83 pitches. Did he think he had more in him?

“I had some left,” Hutchison said. “But he came and he got me, and our bullpen, as always, did a great job of shutting the door.”

Gibbons said, “Normally, when he gets rolling here, he’ll go deeper than that, but I thought it was plenty for the first game.”

After being kept off the scoreboard by Hutchison, the Rays rallied against right-handed reliever Steve Delabar in the eighth inning. Myers swatted a double to the center field wall, scoring Joyce and cutting Tampa Bay’s deficit to 4-1.

The comeback attempt continued in the ninth against Toronto closer Sergio Santos. Rays third baseman Evan Longoria hustled his way to a leadoff double that bounced off Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie’s glove. Longoria scored on center fielder Desmond Jennings’ double to deep center. A double steal put two runners in scoring position with two outs, but Escobar took a called third strike from Santos to end the game.

“I’ve got to give their pitching credit, but I really do like the fight in our group,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

After being held to two runs in the season opener, Toronto’s lineup backed up Hutchison with four early runs against Rays right-handed starter Alex Cobb, viewed by many as a potential breakout star this season.

Maddon said before the game that Cobb already is a No. 1-caliber starter. A rival scout quoted in Sports Illustrated’s baseball preview issue compared Cobb to Greg Maddux. However, Cobb struggled in his first outing of the season, allowing five hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out three and labored through 104 pitches.

Toronto got to Cobb right away. Left fielder Melky Cabrera led off with a single to center field and right fielder Jose Bautista drew a one-out walk after narrowly missing a home run on a long foul fly to left. First baseman Adam Lind then worked a 3-1 count before smashing a changeup over the fence in center field for a three-run homer.

“Probably his favorite place he could ask for a ball,” Cobb said.

Toronto shortstop Jonathan Diaz, called up late Monday to replace injured starter Jose Reyes, tacked on another run against Cobb in the fourth with his first major league hit, an RBI single to center that brought home Lawrie. Diaz, who was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2006, went on to swipe second for the first stolen base of his career.

“It’s pretty amazing, especially with the team that drafted me and the team that I spent so many years with,” Diaz said. “It was definitely a good feeling. To get the W is even better.”

NOTES: Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes was diagnosed with mild inflammation in his left hamstring after being placed on the 15-day disabled list following Monday’s season opener. An MRI revealed no structural damage. Reyes said the MRI results were a relief, and he hopes to return to the field after two weeks of rest. ... Rays OF David DeJesus said his bruised right foot was still a little sore Tuesday. DeJesus said the swelling and soreness were expected, and he did not anticipate a trip to the 15-day disabled list. “I know it’s not broken, so that’s good,” DeJesus said. ... The game was delayed for 3 minutes, 34 seconds in the seventh inning for an umpires’ review of Toronto CF Colby Rasmus’ foul ball down the right field line. The call was confirmed. ... Toronto manager John Gibbons challenged whether Jays LF Melky Cabrera was out at first base to end the top of the ninth. The call was upheld after a 1-minute, 20-second delay.