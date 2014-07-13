Rays win with six in the sixth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The score was tied, and there was still plenty of time left for the Tampa Bay Rays to scratch a run across.

But with the bases loaded and none out in the sixth inning on Saturday, Rays manager Joe Maddon knew they’d reached the turning point of the game, one way or the other.

Maddon had seen the Toronto Blue Jays score fast and furiously the night before, turning a tie game into a devastating loss for Tampa Bay. He didn’t want to see it happen again.

So rather than let second baseman Sean Rodriguez, who hit a moonshot home run Friday night, bat against Blue Jays right-hander Drew Hutchison, he sent left-handed swinging rookie Cole Figueroa to the plate.

If Toronto manager John Gibbons let the at-bat play out, that was fine. If Gibbons went to left-hander J.A. Happ, Maddon would have essentially emptied his bench by pulling back Figueroa and sending out lefty-masher Logan Forsythe.

“To get that moment, to me, was critical,” Maddon said. “I knew what they were thinking; they knew what we were thinking. Everybody’s got to make a choice.”

It turned out to be the right choice. Figueroa worked a nine-pitch, bases-loaded walk, the first free pass of his career, and the Rays went on to score six runs in the and beat the Blue Jays, 10-3, at Tropicana Field.

“After I walked, you could feel the energy in the crowd,” Figueroa said. “And obviously the guys were pumped.”

The Rays (43-53) moved back into fourth place in the American League East, 9 1/2 games behind the first-place Orioles. They have won 10 of their last 14 games and have gone 19-11 since June 11 after losing 14 of their previous 15 games.

The Blue Jays (49-46) have lost seven of their last nine and on Sunday will try to snap a streak of 21 straight winless series at Tropicana Field.

Locked in a 2-2 tie heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Rays broke loose.

Hutchison (6-8, 4.16 ERA) loaded the bases with two walks and a single before striking out catcher Jose Molina for the first out.

That’s when Figueroa walked, setting up Kevin Kiermaier, Ben Zobrist and Matt Joyce for three straight singles to left field off Happ to give the Rays an 8-2 lead.

It was a disastrous 55-pitch inning for Toronto. Hutchison left having allowed six runs, six hits and a career-high five walks while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings.

“It’s embarrassing,” Hutchison said. “That’s all there is to say about it.”

The big inning was enough for Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who gave up three runs (two earned) and six hits while striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings.

Odorizzi, who’s posted a 3.14 ERA in 14 starts since the start of May, was initially scheduled to start Sunday but was informed Saturday that he would be starting in place of left-hander David Price, who was ill.

“They told me to be prepared and I treated it like a normal start day,” said Odorizzi, who improved to 5-8 with a 4.01 ERA. “I was on my five days’ rest, so it wasn’t really a big deal.”

While the six-run rally set up the Rays’ victory, the game started with something Maddon wants to see spread throughout his club: the hustle and energy of Kiermaier.

The rookie outfielder led off the bottom of the first inning with a single to right field.

Anthony Gose approached the hit as if it were a guaranteed single, but Kiermaier had other plans. He took a wide turn and hustled into second base for a leadoff double. He took third on Zobrist’s shallow fly to center and scored on Joyce’s sacrifice fly to give the Rays an early lead.

“The way he started off that game, he caught them napping and set a great tone for us,” Maddon said. “That’s the kind of baseball I like to see us play. ”That’s the kind of baseball that’s made us successful.

“The more people we get buying into that brand, the better off we’re going to be. ... We’ve got to play with our hair on fire, just like Kiermaier’s doing right now.”

Said Kiermaier: “I guess you can call it playing with my hair on fire, but it’s the only way I know, just 100 percent, all-out. I look like an idiot sometimes, but for the most part, I try to be under control with everything and know when to push and when not to.”

The Jays quickly struck back, and each club put up a run in the fourth inning. That tied it up, but the Rays struck back in a big way, with a rookie’s first walk sparking a game-changing rally.

“It was a good ballgame until it imploded on us,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

NOTES: Rays LHP David Price will start Sunday’s game after being skipped for his scheduled start Saturday because of an illness, manager Joe Maddon said. RHP Jeremy Hellickson will be available to back up Price if he doesn’t feel well enough to pitch deep into the game. ... Price was replaced on the American League All-Star team’s active roster by former Rays closer Fernando Rodney but is still invited to attend the game in Minneapolis “with full All-Star honors,” according to Major League Baseball. ... The Blue Jays placed OF Nolan Reimold (left calf strain) on the 15-day disabled list Saturday and called up OF Anthony Gose, who started in right field against the Rays. Reimold sustained the injury while running the bases in the fourth inning Friday night. ... Rays OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) and C Ryan Hanigan (sore left side) were available Saturday only in an emergency, Maddon said.