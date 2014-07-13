Price wins fourth straight as Rays blank Jays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- David Price tipped his cap as he walked into the Rays’ dugout at Tropicana Field during the ninth inning Sunday. He fell short of a complete game by three outs, but he failed in practically no other way.

Price and the Tampa Bay Rays shut out the Toronto Blue Jays in a 3-0 win, heading to the All-Star break on a positive note after a mostly disappointing first half.

It was another step in the right direction for the Rays as well, keeping them alive in the American League East race. For Price, it was yet another display of masterful pitching, an outing in which he dominated the opposition even though he lacked his usually top-notch fastball.

“He’s one of the best in the business,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “That’s why everybody wants him.”

And indeed, it once again raised the question of how much longer Price will be doing this with Tampa Bay.

Price, the subject of intense trade speculation all season, pitched into the ninth, allowing five hits over eight shutout innings with five strikeouts as he improved to 9-7 and a 3.23 ERA. He won his fourth consecutive start.

“I just want to go out there and go as deep as possible in the game and give us a chance to win,” Price said. “Focus in on the task at hand, the game that day. We’ve definitely been playing a lot better.”

The Rays’ lone All-Star representative will head to take part in the Midsummer Classic festivities in Minneapolis uncertain of his future, not sure where he’ll be pitching down the stretch this year. But he has hardly let it affect his pitching, as he showed once again.

Because Price pitched on Sunday, he is ineligible to play in the All-Star game Tuesday night in Minnesota. His roster spot was taken by his former teammate, Seattle closer Fernando Rodney.

”I don’t think it’s surprising that he’s able to do that. He’s a professional, and when he gets out on the mound, he’s focused on one thing,“ Rays outfielder Ben Zobrist said. ”I think if anything it maybe is driving him to pitch even better because he knows that there’s been some talk and things going on. He’s just proving the kind of pitcher that he is right now to everybody, to our organization and every other organization that might be interested.

“I don’t know if that has something to do with how well he’s been pitching, but he said it himself, this is the best version of himself he’s ever been. We’ve witnessed it, for sure.”

The two AL East rivals entered the season’s annual break heading in drastically different directions. The Rays (44-53) have won 11 of their last 15 and went 20-11 since June 11.

Price skipped his scheduled start Saturday due to illness but showed no signs of weakness on Sunday. The lefty outdueled his fellow 2012 Cy Young Award winner, Blue Jays knuckleballer R.A Dickey, who gave up two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.

The Blue Jays (49-47) have dropped 10 of their last 12 games and 15 of 20. They have lost five straight series for the first time since 2010, and they still haven’t won a road series against Tampa Bay since 2007.

“It’s an opportune time for us to push the reset button. That’s for sure,” Dickey said. “We’re OK. Everybody’s going to be able to take a deep breath here before the plunge of the second half.”

The Rays got to Dickey (7-9) first with a two-out rally in the second inning. Shortstop Yunel Escobar singled, catcher Jose Molina was hit by a pitch and second baseman Logan Forsythe drove in Escobar with a single to right field to give the Rays a 1-0 lead.

The bottom of Tampa Bay’s order rallied again in the sixth inning. After a walk and two fielder‘s-choice groundouts cut down the lead runner at second base, Molina singled to right field to drive in Escobar, who was initially called out on a great throw by Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista.

After a one-minute, 57-second instant-replay review prompted by Rays manager Joe Maddon’s challenge, the call on the field was overturned and Escobar was ruled safe.

“The minute I touched the plate, I knew that I was safe,” Escobar said through a translator. “That’s an extra run we needed for our lead, so I‘m happy that we got it reversed.”

Price helped take care of the rest, facing two batters over the minimum from the second inning through the eighth. He gave up a leadoff single in the ninth to left fielder Melky Cabrera, and lefty Jake McGee, fresh off the paternity list, recorded the final three outs to pick up his seventh save.

Was it Price’s last start with Tampa Bay? Was it his last start as a Ray at Tropicana Field? That remains to be seen.

But is the top target on the trade market at the absolute peak of his game? Ask the competition.

“I don’t care what lineup you throw out there today, it was going to be tough going,” Gibbons said. “He’s one of the best.”

NOTES: The Rays activated LHP Jake McGee off the paternity list on Sunday morning after he and his wife, Morgan, welcomed daughter Rowen Beth McGee on Thursday. ... In a corresponding move, Tampa Bay optioned RHP Jeremy Hellickson to Double-A Montgomery, where he will start Monday in Pensacola, Fla. Hellickson, who has made one start in the majors since offseason elbow surgery, expects to start for Class A Charlotte next Sunday before rejoining the Rays’ rotation against the Boston Red Sox in the Rays’ first homestand after the All-Star break. “It’s not too big of a hassle. I definitely need to keep getting work in,” Hellickson said. “I was all for it.” ... Blue Jays OF Jose Bautista and LHP Mark Buehrle headed to Minnesota after Sunday’s game to take part in the All-Star Game festivities. Bautista is the team captain for the American League in Monday night’s Home Run Derby at Target Field.