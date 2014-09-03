Blue Jays open series with win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- R.A. Dickey’s knuckleball was so good that he struck out the first Tampa Bay Rays batter he faced on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

It was so bedeviling that the third strike to Ben Zobrist went to the back stop and the second baseman took first base.

The tradeoff worked out quite well, though, as Dickey and two relievers combined on a two-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays hammered the Rays 8-2 in the first game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Dickey improved to 11-12 in one of his best starts this season, surrendering two runs on two hits and three walks and striking out six in seven innings. Two hit batters put a few extra Rays on the base paths, but Dickey was in total control after surrendering both hits and both runs in the second inning.

“I had, from a movement standpoint, a really good knuckleball tonight,” he said. “And it was tough to control it sometimes. I hit a couple batters. Balls were taking off late in the zone, which speaks to how many balls that they put in play hard -- not many, which is good.”

The punchless Rays seemed flummoxed after scoring twice in the second inning, allowing the Jays offense to grind down ineffective Rays starter Jeremy Hellickson (1-3).

Toronto (70-67) broke the game open in the eighth with an RBI triple by Monday call-up Ryan Goins and a pinch-hit two-run homer by former Rays catcher Dioner Navarro. The Blue Jays collected 11 hits from nine players.

Tampa Bay (67-72) lost for the 11th time in 17 games since reaching .500 on Aug. 15.

Toronto took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on third baseman Danny Valencia’s fourth homer of the season.

Tampa Bay responded to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning on a flare RBI hit by catcher Ryan Hanigan and a sacrifice fly by center fielder Kevin Kiermaier after the bottom of the order loaded the bases off Dickey.

Toronto tied the game in the top of the third but squandered a bases-loaded, no-out situation when Hellickson got first baseman Adam Lind to ground into a 1-2-3 double play. Shortstop Jose Reyes led off with a single, took second on a double from left fielder Melky Cabrera and scored on an infield single by right fielder Jose Bautista, who picked up his 84th RBI.

Though neither slugger Jose Bautista (29 homers) nor Edwin Encarnacion (28) were involved, the Blue Jays belted six runs off three homers.

“We’ve been playing pretty good baseball lately and we started to score some runs these last couple days and home runs come into play,” Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Three Sunday, three tonight, and that’s a big part of who we are.”

Reyes gave Toronto a 5-2 lead in the fourth with his ninth homer of the season, a three-run shot that marked the end of a rough outing for Hellickson. Reyes’ liner into the right-field bleachers followed singles by center fielder Kevin Pillar and catcher Josh Thole.

Hellickson allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.

“I feel fine. I thought my stuff today was some of the better stuff I’ve had,” said Hellickson, who missed the beginning of the season recovering from elbow surgery. “Changeup was still very inconsistent, but I thought my command was good, curveball was good. I just have to put it all together these last couple games.”

Hellickson has failed to finish five innings in five of his past nine starts, and his winless streak hit 10 games, dating back to July 5, 2013.

“A lot of it was poorly located pitches at the wrong time,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “Pretty much what it came down to.”

NOTES: With a win in one of the two remaining games in the series, Toronto can end a streak of 22 consecutive road series losses against the Rays. ... Toronto RF Jose Bautista’s home-run streak ended at five games. ... Often-injured Toronto INF Brett Lawrie was moved from the 15-day disabled list to 60-day DL, ending his season. Lawrie, 24, has not played since Aug. 5 due to an oblique injury. ... Rays CF Desmond Jennings, who is nursing a bruised left knee, missed a fifth consecutive game. He jogged before the game but detected no improvement from his last test on Friday. He was available to pinch-hit. Rookie Kevin Kiermaier again replaced him in center, and 2B Ben Zobrist batted leadoff. ... Toronto activated 1B/OF John Mayberry Jr. from the disabled list after acquiring him Sunday from the Philadelphia Phillies for a minor-leaguer. Mayberry was out since July 21 with inflammation in his left wrist.