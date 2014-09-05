Rasmus solo shot in 10th gives Blue Jays win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- On Wednesday, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Colby Rasmus talked about the team’s decision to demote him, to move him from center field to the bench while the front office evaluates its younger players in the outfield the rest of the way.

Coming to terms with his new, part-time role, Rasmus said he would be ready whenever he was called upon to play. One day later, he was ready.

Rasmus broke a scoreless tie with a pinch-hit solo homer in the 10th inning Thursday night as the Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 at Tropicana Field.

“Felt pretty good. Just glad I was able to get an opportunity,” Rasmus said. “I wasn’t going up there with the intent to show anything that I haven’t shown before.”

The first eight innings unfolded as a classic pitcher’s duel, with Rays rookie Jake Odorizzi and Blue Jays veteran Mark Buehrle putting up zero after zero on the scoreboard.

But the Rays (67-74) created a golden scoring opportunity against the Jays (72-67) in the ninth inning. Designated hitter Ben Zobrist and right fielder Wil Myers each singled, left fielder Brandon Guyer struck out and the Jays intentionally walked third baseman Evan Longoria to load the bases with one out.

Toronto left-hander Brett Cecil then struck out Logan Forsythe and Sean Rodriguez, escaping the jam and setting up Rasmus’ homer in the 10th inning.

“That was something special right there with his back against the wall,” Rasmus said of Cecil. “It was huge for us.”

And it was all too familiar for the Rays, encapsulating their season-long struggle to score runs -- especially with the bases loaded, especially at home and especially when they waste good pitching.

“In a microcosm kind of a way, that’s 2014 right there,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

After Cecil escaped that jam, the Jays sent out John Mayberry Jr. to pinch-hit in the 10th against left-hander Jake McGee, at which point the Rays brought in right-hander Steve Geltz and Toronto countered with Rasmus, the matchup Maddon said the Rays wanted.

Rasmus made the most of his opportunity, lining a full-count fastball into the right-field stands for his 17th homer of the season.

“Worked out just right,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He hits some homers. He smoked that thing. That’s the difference in the game right there, so good for him.”

Rasmus’ long ball gave the Jays their first three-game series sweep ever at Tropicana Field. Their only previous sweep in St. Petersburg came during a two-game set in 1998.

For the Rays, the loss clinched their first losing season at home since 2007, when they were the Devil Rays. It was just the latest in a long line of losses in which Tampa Bay has seen its strong pitching go unrewarded, something Maddon often refers to as a “mortal sin.”

“We have exceeded Cardinal sins, mortal sins, original sins. We’ve passed them all up,” Maddon said. “We have totally wasted a lot of good pitching.”

Odorizzi allowed only three hits in 7 1/3 innings, departing in the eighth after his 95th pitch of the night. The 24-year-old right-hander has given up only four hits in 14 1/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts in his last two starts.

“It’s tough that we couldn’t get him a run considering how well he pitched,” Guyer said. “That’s what is really a bummer right now.”

Buehrle, meanwhile, allowed five hits and a walk while striking out four in eight shutout innings. Cecil safely walked the tight rope in the ninth and Casey Janssen, who like Rasmus has essentially been removed from his role as the Jays’ closer, picked up the save in the bottom of the 10th.

NOTES: Rays OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) was out of the lineup for the seventh consecutive day and reported no improvement. He fouled a ball off his knee before the All-Star break, and it finally forced him out of the lineup Aug. 29. Jennings hopes to play again this season. ... Toronto RHP Chad Jenkins will miss four-to-six weeks due to a fractured right hand sustained when he was hit by a ball during batting practice Thursday afternoon. ... The Blue Jays have won five straight games for the first time since July 26-31. This was the first 1-0 win in Toronto history via a pinch-hit homer. ... The Rays were shut out for the 17th time this season. They lead the American League in shutout wins (18) and losses. ... Blue Jays RHP Drew Hutchison (9-11, 4.47 ERA) will face Boston Red Sox RHP Allen Webster (3-3, 6.69) at Fenway Park on Friday. ... Rays RHP Alex Cobb (9-7, 2.98) will face Baltimore Orioles LHP Wei-Yin Chen (14-4, 3.83) in Friday’s series opener at Tropicana Field.