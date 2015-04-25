Just-activated Loney powers Rays past Blue Jays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- James Loney was activated off the 15-day disabled list Friday and brought the power with him.

Loney had a two-run homer and a double to lead a 13-hit barrage for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 12-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Catcher Rene Rivera and designated hitter Tim Beckham also hit two-run homers as the Rays (9-8) scored a season-high in runs to win their third straight game.

Tampa Bay had eight extra-base hits, which also tied a season high.

“It was fun being back out there again,” Loney said. “It was kind of slow, at first, you know, not doing too much. The guys that contributed when guys like me and Drew were on the DL did a great job.”

Reliever Jose Dominguez went 1 1/3 innings to get his first career win, and Matt Andriese notched his first career save. Dominguez was optioned to Triple-A Durham after the game, the corresponding move will likely be the starting pitcher Saturday.

“He’s going to be right handed,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “But we’re not ready to announce it. We’re going to have that discussion here in a little bit.”

Rays starter Drew Smyly, fresh off the disabled list, ran into trouble in the top of the fourth inning when second baseman Devon Travis hit a solo home run to left field.

Toronto (9-8) tacked on a second run in the inning when third baseman Danny Valencia’s single scored designated hitter Josh Donaldson.

Smyly escaped the inning without further damage by retiring right fielder Kevin Pillar and left fielder Steve Tolleson.

“Believe it or not, we had the lead at one point there,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Today was just one of those days.”

In the bottom of the inning, the Rays showed their power against former Cy Young winner R.A. Dickey. Third baseman Evan Longoria led off with a double to the gap in left-center field, and Loney followed with a tying home run to right field.

Second baseman Logan Forsythe then got on base with an infield hit, and Rivera gave the Rays a 4-2 lead with a homer over the 404-foot sign in straight-away center.

“We got down 0-2 but we battled back and actually did a lot more than that,” Cash said. “The bats came alive and that was great to see. There was some excitement with Drew and James back on the field.”

Tampa Bay continued to knock around Dickey in the bottom of the fifth as shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera’s triple scored left fielder Brandon Guyer and Longoria’s RBI sacrifice sent Cabrera home. Loney made it 7-2 when he scored on Forsythe’s groundout.

Toronto’s woes continued in the fifth when Tolleson and Pompey misplayed a fly ball by Kevin Kiermaier, and the speedy outfielder rounded the bases to score on the error.

“We got a little sloppy at points,” Gibbons said. “I‘m just glad it’s over and we can move on. We didn’t play particularly well and we did.”

Dickey (0-2) gave up eight runs (seven earned) and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

“I don’t really have an answer for what happened out there,” Dickey said. “You give what you got, sometimes it’s great and sometimes you stink. I don’t think I got many swings and misses (Friday).”

Smyly also went 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out five. He threw 79 pitches and 55 strikes on an 80-pitch count.

“I’d be lying if I wasn’t a little disappointed about not getting the win,” Smyly said. “I was on a pre-determined pitch count and it stinks that it landed with one out to go in the fifth. But that’s baseball.”

NOTES: Blue Jays OF Jose Bautista missed the game with a sore shoulder but could return as soon as Saturday and will not go on the DL, manager John Gibbons said. Bautista likely will DH if he returns during the weekend. ...Smyly said his pitch count will likely jump to 95 for his next start Wednesday. ...Gibbons also said OF Michael Saunders could be activated from the DL as soon as Saturday. Saunders has not played since injuring a knee in the spring. ...Cash said that Beckham would be in the starting lineup the next two games against left-handed pitchers. ...Tolleson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Saunders’ return. ...Cash said Dominquez should expect to return to the team at some point. “He did nothing to get sent down,” Cash said. “He did what we asked and threw strikes. I know he’ll be back.”