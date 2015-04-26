Three-run eighth carries Rays past Jays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays rallied with three runs in the eighth inning for a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night before 19,772 at Tropicana Field.

Blue Jays reliever Roberto Osuna struck out the first two batters he faced to begin the eighth before allowing a bloop single to right by Rays third baseman Evan Longoria. Brett Cecil replaced Osuna and surrendered a single to David DeJesus.

DeJesus had entered the top half of the inning as a defensive replacement in center field for Desmond Jennings, who Rays manager Kevin Cash said following the game was replaced due to soreness in his left knee. He will be evaluated on Sunday.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons turned to reliever Miguel Castro, who gave up a double to right by James Loney that tied the score. Castro then served up a fastball to Tim Beckham on a 3-0 pitch that the Rays designated hitter hit to the top of the wall in left and bounced back onto the field while two runs scored.

“Beckham is a fastball hitter, and we knew (Castro) would be coming with a fastball so we like the aggressiveness (from Beckham),” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Tampa Bay reliever Brad Boxberger pitched a perfect ninth inning to cap the comeback win.

Longoria went 4-for-4 with a double and four singles. The four hits tied a career high that he has achieved five times.

“The hits are great, but it’s nice to finally see some results,” Longoria said. “I was happy to get that blooper in the eighth to kind of get something started, and then the rest of the guys took over. Beckham has been huge for us. It’s really impressive the at-bats he’s put together.”

Beckham had his ninth and 10th RBI on the double. In doing so, he became the second Rays player to reach double-digits in RBIs this season, behind fellow rookie Steven Souza with 11.

Blue Jays ace Derek Norris entered the game having given up nine runs in 13 1/3 innings in three starts, but the left-hander looked sharp throughout the game, allowing one run and finishing with seven strikeouts.

His outing was exactly what the Blue Jays were looking for after R.A. Dickey lasted just 4 2/3 innings in a 12-3 loss on Friday.

“He was great,” Gibbons said. “A good bounce-back. He struggled his last couple and he had the dead arm. You could see early on, he started kicking it and it looked like he loosened up and did a tremendous job.”

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in their first at-bat when second baseman Devon Travis doubled and came around to score on a single to left center by third baseman Josh Donaldson.

In the bottom of the first, the Rays scored when Longoria -- with Souza on first and two outs -- hit a blooper to short right that dropped in between first baseman Justin Smoak, Travis and right fielder Michael Saunders. The ball hit the chalk and bounded away, allowing Souza to score from first.

Catcher Russell Martin gave the Jays a 2-1 lead in the seventh when he blasted a 3-1 offering from Rays reliever Steve Geltz over the wall in right center.

The Rays received stellar pitching from right-handed starter Erasmo Ramirez, who entered Saturday’s game with a 21.32 ERA in two starts and one relief appearance. Ramirez lasted four innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out two.

“It was exactly what we needed from him,” Cash said. “We didn’t want to overextend him so we got him out of there when we did. What he did tonight -- providing four innings against that lineup -- was huge for us, huge for the bullpen.”

After Ramirez, Brandon Gomes tossed two scoreless innings, followed by Geltz, then Ernesto Frieri’s perfect frame in the eighth before Boxberger wrapped up the game.

NOTES: The Rays optioned right-handed pitcher Jose Dominguez, who recorded his first Major League victory on Friday, to Triple-A Durham after Friday night’s game. In return, they called up left-hander Everett Teaford before Saturday’s game and designated first baseman Allan Dykstra for assignment. ...The Rays are in the midst of a 22 consecutive game stretch against AL East teams. ...The Blue Jays’ Devon Travis had two hits in four at-bats on Saturday night and extended his hitting streak to 11 games. ...The Blue Jays started three Canadian position players in Saturday’s contest (Martin, Saunders, and Dalton Pompey), the first time in Major League history three position players from Canada were in the starting lineup at the same time...RHP R.A. Dickey’s outing of 4 2/3 innings in Friday night’s loss was the first time he had not gone at least five innings in 34 starts...Martin’s home run was his third of the season. Over his last 24 at-bats, he is hitting .291...The Blue Jays released left-handed pitcher Ricky Romero on Saturday afternoon. The organization still owes Romero his $7.5 million salary for 2015 plus a $600,000 buyout for his $13.1 million option in 2015. Romero becomes a free agent.