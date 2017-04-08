Rays rally to defeat Jays in high-scoring affair

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Toronto starter Francisco Liriano lasted only one out, walking four and giving up three hits, and that set the tone for an ugly night of pitching as the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Blue Jays in a 10-8 win Friday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (3-2) jumped out to a 6-2 lead, saw that turn into a 7-6 deficit and still rallied for the win, taking the lead on Steven Souza's two-run double in the sixth.

"He's been very impressive," Rays manager Kevin Cash said of Souza. "I was really impressed that Souza laid off some tough pitches and even took a strike. That's how locked in he is right now that he didn't have to hurry up and get it done. He waited for his pitch and came up with probably the biggest hit of the ballgame."

Toronto (1-3) again pulled within a run in the eighth when Josh Donaldson hit a solo home run to straightaway center, immediately after Logan Morrison couldn't track down a pop in foul territory. The Rays got an insurance run in the eighth with Derek Norris' RBI single for a 10-8 lead, and Rays closer Alex Colome got the final four outs for his third save.

Fitting for a rough night on the mound, the win went to reliever Xavier Cedeno (1-0), who issued two bases-loaded walks to put Toronto ahead and retired a single batter before the Rays rallied in the sixth. Former Rays pitcher J.P. Howell (0-1), who faced four batters and gave up two hits and two walks, took the loss.

"(Liriano) had trouble throwing strikes, had trouble locating the ball at all," Jays manager John Gibbons said. "We stopped it, had a chance to come back and still win it, ended up taking the lead. But you also know that one hiccup along the way, you're probably in trouble."

Toronto lost despite four RBIs from Troy Tulowitzki, including a solo home run.

Tampa Bay, having lost a four-run lead and trailing 7-6 in the sixth, loaded the bases and got a two-run double from Souza for an 8-7 lead. Another walk loaded the bases and Morrison hit an RBI single to make it 9-7. The Rays had the bases loaded with one out from there, but Joe Smith got two strikeouts to end the inning.

"The guys battled as well as (you can), so it's a tough one to lose, because we did take the lead late, but we'll move on," Gibbons said.

The Rays, who jumped ahead 6-2 early thanks to four walks in the first inning, returned the favor with four walks in the sixth, including two with the bases loaded from Cedeno to turn a 6-5 lead into a 7-6 deficit.

"This is the first interesting one of the season, back and forth, but we have a lot of them," Cash said. "Glad it was a win. It wasn't by any means the prettiest one, but really impressed with some timely hitting."

The Rays led 5-2 after one inning, chasing Liriano after only one out as seven batters reached base, four on walks.

Evan Longoria tied the score at 2 with his second home run of the season. After two more walks, Brad Miller hit a two-run double for a 4-2 lead. Then after a fourth walk, rookie Daniel Robertson got his first major league hit to load the bases and an RBI groundout from Peter Bourjos made it a 5-2 Rays lead.

Toronto had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run double by Tulowitzki after a single by Jose Bautista and a double by Kendrys Morales. Liriano was gone after 35 pitches -- only 13 for strikes -- and one out. Reliever Dominic Leone took over and pitched 2 2/3 innings, the first of five Jays relievers. Gibbons said the team will have to make a move before Saturday's game to add a fresh arm to the bullpen.

NOTES: Rays OF Kevin Kiermaier accepted his 2016 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award before the game, and will receive his Rawlings AL Gold Glove before Saturday's game -- the first 15,000 fans Saturday will receive a Kiermaier Gold Glove bobblehead. ... Rays OF Colby Rasmus, on a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte as he recovers from hip surgery last fall, had Friday off but will play either Saturday or Sunday. ... Toronto got quality starts in each of their first three games -- Marco Estrada, J.A. Happ and Marcus Stroman -- for the first time since 2010. The Jays hadn't had four straight to open a season since 2008, but any chance of that ended when Francisco Liriano was pulled after one out Friday night.