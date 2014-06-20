Preview: Blue Jays at Reds

After winning 21 of the 30 games in May, the Toronto Blue Jays are mired in the throes of a June swoon as their once sizable lead has dwindled in the American League East. The Blue Jays look to snap a three-game losing skid and post their fourth win in 13 outings when they open a three-game set against the host Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Edwin Encarnacion, who went deep 16 times during his torrid stretch in May, joined former Yankee Melky Cabrera in belting two-run homers in Thursday’s 6-4 setback to New York.

Losing at Yankee Stadium is nothing new for Toronto, which has dropped 16 straight there to see its lead in the division fall to 1 1/2 games over the Yankees. The Blue Jays hope to get untracked against Cincinnati, which suffered a 4-3 setback in the series finale versus Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon. The loss was just the second in eight contests for the Reds, who will the road for a 10-game stretch following the series with Toronto.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), Fox Sports Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Liam Hendriks (1-0, 2.31 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mat Latos (0-0, 0.00)

With veteran right-hander R.A. Dickey nursing a groin injury, Toronto is expected to promote Hendriks from Triple-A Buffalo prior to the game. The 25-year-old Australian pitched well in his two starts for the Blue Jays last month, permitting three runs on six hits in 11 2/3 innings. Hendriks owns a career mark of 3-13 with a 5.80 ERA in four seasons with Minnesota and Toronto.

Latos showed no ill effects of any injury stemming from his elbow, calf or knee when he made his season debut on Saturday. The 26-year-old scattered two hits and struck out four in six scoreless innings, but settled for a no-decision against Milwaukee. Latos won his lone career start versus Toronto after permitting two runs on four hits and striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton is 13-for-29 with seven RBIs and seven runs scored on his six-game hitting streak.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista has failed to belt a home run in 12 games, his longest drought of the season.

3. Former Blue Jays ace Ricky Romero underwent knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season for Triple-A Buffalo.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Blue Jays 3